Editor:
I cannot stress enough to parents/guardians who have a child with an IEP in Hampshire County Schools, the importance of ensuring that ALL communication be documented in WRITING, either by e-mail or letter. Pete Wright, who is a special education attorney, said, “If it is not written down, it was never said. If it was never said, it did not happen.”
This was found on his website — www.wrightslaw.com. Documentation helps to build a chronological history regarding your child’s education from the beginning to present. Documentation ensures that there is no question or ambiguity amongst any of the IEP team members or school personnel as to what was or was not said.
Also, it is necessary in documenting the facts for any possible dispute resolution proceedings (State Complaint, Mediation or Due Process Hearing) should you need to take such action.
Lastly, you may be familiar with Hampshire County Schools’ policy regarding educating students with exceptionalities, but are you familiar with the State’s policy?
The West Virginia Department of Education’s website states, “Policy 2419: Regulations For The Education Of Students With Exceptionalities follows the requirements of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act of 2004 (IDEA 2004) and West Virginia State Code, Chapter 18, Article 20. These policies and procedures apply to preschool, early childhood, middle childhood, adolescent and adult students whose educational programs require special education and related services. Districts must adopt and implement appropriate special education policies and procedures to receive federal funds available under IDEA 2004.”
This policy can be found on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website at www.wvde.us/special-education/policies-and-compliance/policy-2419/.
Dana Sine, Capon Bridge ❏
