0928 Animal shelter augusta 3.JPG

The kennel does not fall short on abandoned puppies.

AUGUSTA — Dogs are loved by humans nationwide. These loyal companions provide joy for children and adults alike. Others, sadly, treat them as disposable inconveniences.

Hampshire County Animal Shelter Coordinator Patty Weakly found herself and her small staff spread thin from the onslaught of abandoned and unclaimed dogs in Hampshire County. The shelter itself is only capable of housing 20-24 dogs. Yet, it remains the only shelter that provides refuge in a county with over 23,000 residents.

0928 Animal shelter augusta 2.jpg

There’s nothing wrong with him,” was what the couple said when animal control seized Hokie and brought him to the shelter. People willingly ignore dogs in terrible shape, creating even more work and crushing emotional stress for the employees at the shelter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.