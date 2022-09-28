AUGUSTA — Dogs are loved by humans nationwide. These loyal companions provide joy for children and adults alike. Others, sadly, treat them as disposable inconveniences.
Hampshire County Animal Shelter Coordinator Patty Weakly found herself and her small staff spread thin from the onslaught of abandoned and unclaimed dogs in Hampshire County. The shelter itself is only capable of housing 20-24 dogs. Yet, it remains the only shelter that provides refuge in a county with over 23,000 residents.
“What people don’t understand is that Animal Control is bringing them in faster than we can adopt them out,” Weakly explained of the shelter’s recent post on Facebook that brought in a slew of nasty comments from users.
The post warned that the shelter might have to euthanize dogs if they did not get adopted soon. Though a rather grim post, Weakly did it out of desperation.
“I don’t care what they think about me. I care about the animals,” Weakly said, teary-eyed. She added that she never wanted to put any of the dogs down.
The only times she had euthanized a dog was when she knew that it was terminally ill and severely suffering.
“I love these babies, I love them. All of us love them,” she said with her voice quivering.
Weakly, who has adopted 5 dogs herself – 2 of which have died of old age – explained that there are only 2 full-time employees and 1 part-time employee. The shelter is open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but they find themselves working well past closing time cleaning and comforting the dogs.
“People don’t like to volunteer during the weekends,” Weakly pointed out.
She emphasized her gratitude, however, for one of the few volunteers – Chris, a retired vet.
“If I called Chris right now, he would come,” Weakly said.
Chris donated a microscope- an expensive but essential tool that helps the shelter test fecal matter to check for worms or possible diseases.
Most dogs brought in come from abusive households, many emaciated and barely hanging on to life.
Weakly explained that people don’t realize how much emotional labor it is to nurse them back to health and happiness. It takes months of diligent effort. It is also expensive.
The donation fee of $250 doesn’t even come close to breaking even. With inflation on the rise, just the spaying/neutering itself costs the shelter over $300.
Before the dogs become available for adoption, they must pass through a long process of vaccines, testing and training, assuring they won’t threaten the health of another dog or their future owner.
How can the community help?
“People need to be responsible pet owners,” Weakly said in frustration.
She remained confused about why some of these well-behaved and trained dogs were left unclaimed.
Does the owner not care enough? Do they want to escape their responsibility to the dog? Do they just not know that a county shelter exists?
The lack of humanity she has seen also remains a puzzle to her.
“There’s nothing wrong with him,” Weakly recalled a couple saying when animal control seized Hokie and dropped off the weak, malnourished dog at the shelter. “They passed his cage every day and just ‘forgot’ to feed him,” Weakly said, enraged by the recent situation. Hokie had to be fed every 2 hours with a unique formula because his stomach had shrunk so much. Death was close to taking him, but the employees nursed him back to health and he was happily adopted.
Unfortunately, Hokie (as with many dogs) became aggressive to the new owners. The new owners eventually let Hokie go, breaking the heart of the owners and the employees who nursed Hokie to health.
“These poor babies can’t tell us what they have been through, and these horrible people that abuse and neglect them damage them forever,” Weakly said.
Weakly also stressed the crucial element of a friendly dog: socialization.
Since there is a lack of volunteers, the dogs don’t experience human interactions nearly as much as they should. They must be walked, played with, taught right from wrong and shown affection – not too different from caring for a human baby.
Two full-time employees are simply not enough staff to take each dog out on individual walks every day. It’s not viable. Some dogs need to be kept separate due to temperance from lack of socialization from previous owners.
Weakly posted a job opening, but the position remains open. Since the county is tight on funding, the position’s pay isn’t the most lucrative.
On top of all of that?
The shelter works with an out of county vet who remains swamped from the continuous rotation of new dogs.
Their daily effort to reach out to other shelters for help falls short, too. “They’re all full,” Weakly added.
Weakly mentioned that the shelter used to house cats. However, there are “just so many of them,” and Animal Control isn’t responsible for cats. Cats are left to the responsibilities of the owners and residents care for them; she, along with the employees, don’t have power in that role.
To adopt, donate or volunteer, reach out to the Hampshire County Animal Shelter Facebook page.
