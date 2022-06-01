Scotus the stealer?
Editor:
Scotus has curbed rights we assumed were inviolable, one being the right to vote.
1: THE VOTING RIGHTS ACT: passed in 1965 and signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson, prohibited racial discrimination in voting and was one of the most important laws ever passed in the USA.
When tasked by conservative judge Wm. Rehnquist to make a case against the VRA, then-clerk, now Chief Justice Roberts wrote, “the voting law was not only constitutionally suspect but also contrary to the most fundamental tenets of the legislative process on which this country is based” Roberts’ shocking statement failed to sway the court and President Reagan signed VRA.
Then in 1981 Scotus greatly weakened VRA by striking down a central formula which had required certain states/localities with a history of discrimination against minority voters to get changes cleared by the federal government before they were effected. This meant that discriminatory voting policies were blocked PRIOR to harming voters.
In a 2013 victory for Roberts, Scotus ruled that new electoral districts chosen by the Wisconsin Supreme Court were not enforceable. In the first redistricting cycle since 1965, states with a history of voting discrimination were NOT required to publish maps before going into effect…result??
In 2021 at least 389 restrictive voting bills in 48 states were introduced and several passed by lawmakers, effectively stealing votes from thousands of minority citizens and imperiling what had been a basic right.
Lynda Copeland, Augusta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.