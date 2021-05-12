Sewer rates are headed up for customers of Central Hampshire Public Service District as it passes along an increase approved by Romney last November.
But CHPSD’s water rates will remain the same despite an increase from Romney passed at the same time.
Central Hampshire’s sewer rate will rise 34 percent, to $9.89 per 1,000 gallons. Customers will likely see the higher bill for the 1st time in July.
The split rulings came out of a Public Service Commission decision last month after Central Hampshire appealed both rate increases.
The new sewer rate becomes effective 45 days after the April 11 decision, around May 26. But since that date falls in the middle of the billing cycle, the new rate won’t go into effect until the start of the next billing cycle, in mid-June, with bills arriving around July 1.
“It’s a lot for our customers to absorb,” CHPSD General Manager Jim Hoffman said.
When Romney’s Town Council passed the increases in November, the water rate went into effect immediately, but the sewer rate was delayed for 45 days.
Both increases were initiated to put the town’s 2 utilities on more solid financial footing, Mayor Beverly Keadle said. The town has had to move money from the general fund to balance the water and sewer books for years, she said.
Central Hampshire buys water in bulk from Romney under a special contract. It also has a contract to have Romney process some of its sewage, a deal that was put into place more than a decade ago to lift a moratorium on construction at Sunrise Summit because CHPSD’s wastewater treatment was running at capacity.
