BERKELEY SPRINGS — An old school building in Berkeley Springs is being renovated as an inpatient treatment center for substance abusers.
Renovations of the old Bath District school on Green Street in Berkeley Springs are set to begin at the end of March, the building’s new owners say.
Lotus Recovery Centers purchased the old schoolhouse last spring from Morgan County for $200,000. Lotus estimates renovations to convert the building into a treatment center will cost $3 million.
“We are progressing nicely – we have finalized our floor plans and construction documents are being drawn up, we are in the processes of obtaining the necessary approvals from multiple state agencies, and hope to start construction before the end of the first quarter,” David Stup, chief marketing officer of Lotus Recovery Centers told the Morgan Messenger.
Renovations could take 6 to 9 months and will provide construction jobs, Stup has said.
Lotus will also need people to fill about 60 positions at the center, with an average salary of $55,000 once the facility is renovated, he said.
“I’d encourage anyone who is interested in a position with us to reach out to us directly so we can discuss what, if any, training needs they may have,” Stup said.
The 3-story, 30,000-square-foot building will house nearly 100 patients for 30-to-60-day stays and provide them with all levels of care, company officials say. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.