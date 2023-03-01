Eastern drones

Course attendees will receive drone flight training, focusing on aerial photography, 3D modeling and more.

MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College’s Workforce Education Department, in collaboration with National Drone Services, is offering free hands-on drone training for individuals and businesses in the agriculture and tourism industries.

The trainings will be held on March 23, 24, 30 and 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Eastern’s Main Campus in Moorefield.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.