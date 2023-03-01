MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College’s Workforce Education Department, in collaboration with National Drone Services, is offering free hands-on drone training for individuals and businesses in the agriculture and tourism industries.
The trainings will be held on March 23, 24, 30 and 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Eastern’s Main Campus in Moorefield.
The practical application of drone technology is only just beginning to be realized in both the agricultural and tourism industries.
In the agricultural sector, drones are being used to monitor plant and crop health, manage livestock, and for soil analysis and pest control. They are increasingly being proven useful to detect the signs of potential problems for large-scale farming operations in real-time.
For the tourism industry, drone videography is a powerful tool in tourism marketing. As West Virginia seeks to capitalize on its natural beauty for recreation and agritourism begins to blossom across small farms in the state, drone footage can offer a unique and eye-catching perspective for potential visitors.
Course attendees will receive hands-on flight training using a number of specialized drone platforms. Areas of focus include aerial photography and cinematography, automated data collection for aerial mapping and 3D modeling. No prior experience is required.
Spots are limited and fill quickly. If you are interested in attending a training, please contact Workforce Education at WorkforceED@easternwv.edu or call 304-434-8000 ext. 9253 to register for a training session.
