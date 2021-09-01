SHANKS — The house fared worst of all.
Neither driver was injured in a wreck Saturday afternoon that sent 1 of the trucks involved careening into a house along U.S. 50.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said Edward Carre from Maryland failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he pulled his 1999 Chevrolet Silverado out of the trailer park behind Judy’s Mobile Homes around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.
Carre pulled in front of Dennis Shade’s eastbound Dodge truck hauling a John Deere tractor, authorities said. Shade swerved left, police said, losing control and crashing into the front of Alan Judy’s house.
“He tried to turn left and brake, but he didn’t have time to miss the pickup,” Chief Deputy John Alkire said.
In addition to deputies J.D. Smith and Phoebe Lahman, the Romney and Augusta fire crews and the ALS 101 ambulance responded to the scene.
Alkire said no citations have been issued yet. The accident is still under investigation. o
