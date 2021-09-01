We held 3 redistricting meetings 2 weeks ago in the 58th District to give residents an opportunity to share their comments and concerns. We had just a few people attending each meeting with Yellow Spring drawing the largest numbers.
Most attending were pleased that they had an opportunity to share their thoughts without having to travel. The comments and concerns were recorded and sent to the State Redistricting Committee for consideration. Residents from different areas shared some of the same concerns including preference for 1 representative per county if population numbers would allow, there were concerns expressed of using roads as boundaries due to dividing neighborhoods and spreading out districts too much, several wanted caution of gerrymandering and political motives for boundaries, everyone agreed in wanting fair and equitable districts and representation as far as income, population and economy are concerned, and one district expressed concerns about how boundaries are affecting the distance they must travel to vote.
Last Saturday evening the Morgan County Republican Club hosted their annual picnic at the Bath House at Cacapon State Park. Guest speaker was Secretary of State Mac Warner. He shared a message of inspiration and encouragement focused on our veterans and the 50th anniversary of the 26th Amendment, which allowed 18-year-olds to vote.
Everyone agreed that this was worth celebrating. Many local and state representatives were in attendance. Speakers encouraged people to get involved and do their part to pass along our conservative values to our children and future generations. The fellowship and food were exquisite.
Republican Club Meetings are held the 3rd Monday in each month both in Morgan and Hampshire Counties. This is a good opportunity to come out learn more about our Republican Party.
Godspeed.
Republican George Miller represents the 58th District, which includes the eastern end of Hampshire County and most of Morgan County, in the House of Delegates.
