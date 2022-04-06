Old-time music on old-time instruments will be onstage Saturday at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney.
The Junk Mountain Band will be in concert at 7:30 p.m., wrapping up an evening that begins with the Hampshire County Arts Council’s annual meeting and dinner at 6 p.m.
Concert tickets are $12 (or $10 for arts council members), available at the door. The meeting and dinner from Lost Mountain BBQ (at 6:30) are free.
Junk Mountain Band’s instruments are made by Jim Morris from found objects like cigar boxes and frying pans. While the group will be playing mostly traditional Appalachian tunes and songs, they also like to mix in music from some of their rock-and-roll influences.
Morris has performed with Rain Crow and Hay Fever locally. His involvement with traditional music led him to researching traditional instruments and how they were made by early settlers to the Appalachian Mountains.
Dulcimers, fiddles and banjos were the primary instruments of the region and many of them were homemade using whatever materials were available. Many of his instruments are reproductions of instruments from 150 to 200 years ago.
Josh Haza, who has also played with Hay Fever, teaches music at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind. He will play a junk guitar, mandolin and fiddle.
Ben Townsend, a Romney native and one-time member of the Fox Hunt is a fiddler and banjo player. Barry Bryan from Berkeley Springs plays bass with numerous groups in the area.
The Arts Council’s annual gathering is open to the public to find out what the council is up to this year. The 6:30 dinner is billed as a special celebration of the arts and thanks to the community for supporting local artists.
For more information and ticket reservations, email info@HampshireArts.org, call 304-822-5608 or go to HampshireArts.org and click on the concert link under Upcoming Events.
Saturday’s program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. Arts Council. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.