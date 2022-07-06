CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a scam bearing the name of Publishers Clearing House.
A letter with the state seal of West Virginia, supposedly signed by the governor and bearing the attorney general’s name, recently surfaced. It purports that Morrisey flew to New York to negotiate the prize for the recipient of the letter.
The scammers asked the consumer to pay $55,913.53 to claim the prize of a little more than $212,000, which will be “delivered at your doorstep.” The consumer who received the letter reportedly sent the scammers $8,000 to claim the supposed prize.
Also, there were grammatical errors in the letter.
“That’s one of the warning signs of a scam letter — it usually contains inconsistencies and grammatical errors,” Morrisey said. “Look for warning signs such as unusual word choices or improper grammar. Most importantly, never give money to a scammer or allow them to access your credit card or computer.”
