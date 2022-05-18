May 5: Donald Dewayne Corbin, 35, of Rawlings was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant from Allegany County, Md., for Assault 1st-degree, Assault 2nd-degree, Reckless Endangerment, Dangerous Weapon, Disturbance of Peace, and False Imprisonment.
May 6: Eric Russell Mellott of Romney was arrested for Joyriding.
May 2-8
Total calls: 127
Alarms: 2
Animals: 4
Agency assists: 3
Basic service: 12
Burglary/fraud: 4
Civil/trespass: 3
Deaths: 1
Property destruction: 2
Security/well-being checks: 4
Domestic: 5
Drug/alcohol/OD: 4
Fights/assaults: 2
Juvenile: 2
Missing person: 1
Noise/nuisance: 1
Psychiatric/behavioral: 3
Suspicious activity: 6
Traffic: 25
Vehicle accident: 3
Warrant/process service: 9
