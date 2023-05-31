0728 fair fun.JPG

Saturday night fireworks, once a Hampshire County Fair tradition, could rise above the fairgrounds again this year – one of the possibilities that Hampshire County Fair Board President Duane “Punkin” Oates asked Ruritan Club representatives to bring back to their clubs at their May 25 meeting.

The county’s Ruritan clubs put on the fair (scheduled for July 23-29 this year), so the decision on fireworks will be theirs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.