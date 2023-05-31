Saturday night fireworks, once a Hampshire County Fair tradition, could rise above the fairgrounds again this year – one of the possibilities that Hampshire County Fair Board President Duane “Punkin” Oates asked Ruritan Club representatives to bring back to their clubs at their May 25 meeting.
The county’s Ruritan clubs put on the fair (scheduled for July 23-29 this year), so the decision on fireworks will be theirs.
Fair fireworks in the past were set off on the grounds of the Augusta Elementary School, but instead of asking the schools this year, Oates suggested setting fireworks off in the area used for the mud bog and tractor pull.
This will put them much closer to the barns, and some fair board members noted they needed to consider the effect of fireworks on the animals.
Oates said he had originally been discouraged by the cost – $8,000-10,000 for a 25-minute professional fireworks show.
However, Wayne and Rewa Sherrard, who own Mountain Man Fireworks in Capon Bridge, have offered to help the Ruritans out by doing the show for a fraction of the normal cost.
Oates reminded club representatives that paying for fireworks would still reduce the amount each club gets from the fair by about $200. The clubs depend on the money received for their work in planning and staffing the fair to use for scholarships and community service projects.
Other matters Oates asked to have put before the clubs included the question of whether a beauty pageant winner of one title (e.g., Miss Hampshire County Fair) could be allowed to return to compete for a different crown (e.g., Miss Rhododendron).
He also told the clubs that the Review is imposing a strict July 1 deadline to submit lists of club members for publication in the Review’s special fair supplement. Last year’s list will be used for any club missing the deadline.
Oates said he would review the rest of the supplement’s content before it goes to press, to make sure there are no errors.
In other business, Oates announced the county commissioners have approved $45,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for renovation of the fair’s original dining hall – the building near the main entrance used in recent years to house vendors. “If you see any commissioners, say thank you,” he added.
The funding will be used to put in a concrete floor, replace the windows and doors, plumb for bathrooms and install mini-splits for heat and air conditioning. Oates said the inadequacy of some of the fairgrounds facilities had become apparent during the Potomac Highlands Sportsman & Outdoor Show held on the fairgrounds in March.
Upgraded electrical service has been installed down by the barns, and Oates hopes to see the halogen lights in the arena that generate so much heat replaced by LED bulbs.
Rack cards advertising the fair have been contributed by Hampshire County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tina Ladd. Ladd will operate out of the old information booth during the fair – “part of us working together,” said Oates.
The Cub Scout troop that has taken care of trash on the fairgrounds will not be back this year, so the Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Augusta has agreed to take on this responsibility.
There are three contestants signed up and some additional prospective contestants for the Monday night fair queens pageant. About 25 contestants will participate in the junior pageant on Tuesday.
Ryan Stevenson, winner of the 2017 Gospel Music Association Dove Award, will perform Wednesday night, and Oates predicted that if the weather is good, the fair could set attendance records.
Thursday there will be an open mic on the fair stage at 8 p.m., after the parade.
Oates is seeking additional $500 sponsors for the Friday night truck and tractor pull. Glen Shelton will be performing on the fair stage Friday night.
Clubs received work assignments last week for staffing the kitchens and selling ride tickets during the fair. Participating clubs will include the new Hanging Rock Ruritan Club this year.
