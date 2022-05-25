ROMNEY — The winner of the 88th Delegate District’s Republican Primary will be locked in Thursday.
Unless the case goes to court.
Mineral County was recounting its votes in the primary Tuesday at the request of New Creek’s Keith Funkhouser, who trailed Romney’s Rick Hillenbrand by 4 votes after the 2 counties in the district, Mineral and Hampshire, certified the ballot last week.
Hillenbrand also filed for a recount in a strictly defensive maneuver.
Funkhouser initially requested a recount in Hampshire County too, but withdrew it Thursday afternoon. Hillenbrand still has a request for a Hampshire recount in place, although he will likely withdraw it if he is still ahead in the vote after Mineral completes its count.
Results from Mineral County were not available as the Review went to press Tuesday. We’ll report them on our website, www.hampshirereview.com, when they become available.
Hillenbrand led the vote in the new district — which had no incumbent — by a single vote after election night, 793-792. Two other candidates trailed the leaders by wide margins, Stephen Smoot of Purgitsville with 251 and Austin Iman of New Creek with 150.
Monday’s canvass added votes in both counties as provisional ballots were factored in. The official tally going into Tuesday was Hillenbrand 803, Funkhouser 799, Smoot 252 and Iman 151.
Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite speculated that Funkhouser made his choice to only pursue a Mineral recount based on the voting systems each county used.
Funkhouser did not return a call from the Review requesting comment.
Hampshire used election equipment that it 1st used 2 years ago. A ballot created by each voter in the voting booth is electronically counted.
“There’s almost no margin for error” in the system, Strite said.
But Mineral County only used the same voting system for the 1st time on May 10 and offered its voters the option of the new system or using its old system, Scantron ballots that are marked on a pre-printed piece of paper.
That opens those ballots to errors, both in marking and counting.
The procedure for a recount calls for candidates to file in writing and pay a $300 bond in each county to be recounted, within 48 hours of the vote being certified by the board of canvass.
Mineral County certified its results at 6 p.m. last Monday (May 16), a few hours after Hampshire finished its canvass. Funkhouser filed for a recount the next day, as did Hillenbrand.
Upon receiving the request and fee, the county clerk has to notify all candidates in the race within 2 days and the recount cannot begin for another 3 days after that.
Hillenbrand’s filing was a tactical move to protect his lead. If the recount was producing a swing of votes in Funkhouser’s favor, the challenger has the right to call for the recount to end at that point.
Had Hillenbrand not also filed, and paid the $300 bond in each county, the race would be over. By also filing, he can call for the recount to continue either until he is ahead or it naturally ends.
The winner has no Democratic opponent in the November general election, so is all but assured of taking a seat in the House of Delegates next January.
