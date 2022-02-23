County schools drop masks requirement
Senior centers to reopen
The signs are all there: the end(emic) may be in sight.
The Covid numbers have been falling here, and daily new cases, active cases and hospitalization numbers are looking better than they have in a long time. “Endemic” is just a fancy word that means “the new normal”: a virus that caused a global pandemic may be settling itself into our everyday lives here, as we’ve learned to live with it over the last 2 years.
With an all-call Sunday night, superintendent Jeff Pancione confirmed that, starting this week, the schools here no longer require students or staff to wear masks.
“We strongly recommend those students and staff members who are not fully vaccinated, or who are immunocompromised, continue to wear a mask when indoors and when unable to maintain proper social distancing,” Pancione said in his update Sunday evening. “Masks will continue to be available for students and staff members who choose to wear one.”
It’s a big step toward pre-pandemic normalcy, as we head into year 3 of dealing with the virus.
And, for the 1st time in 2 years of Covid, senior centers in the county will be opening their doors back up for in-person dining on March 7, the Committee on Aging Facebook page revealed.
At the state level, Gov. Jim Justice held a press briefing with Dr. Clay Marsh Monday, and Marsh alluded to the light at the end of the tunnel for the Mountain State as a whole.
“We are anticipating, very soon, coming to an important fork in the road,” Marsh said. “If the Covid virus does not have a substantial, additional set of mutations that creates a different kind of variant…then presumable we will be navigating and transitioning to a more endemic sort of mode.”
Tuesday saw the 1st time Hampshire County was green on the 5-color map since late summer, and that’s not all: the entire Eastern Panhandle is glowing emerald, with the exception of a gold Grant County. There’s no red in sight.
“As far as moving from a pandemic to an endemic, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could really start pulling out of this and have brighter and brighter days ahead in West Virginia?” said Justice Monday. “We know we’re going to get through this. We’re just too tough to not get through it.”
While the numbers are low, the goal is to keep them low. The Hampshire County Health Department is unwavering with scheduling vaccine and booster clinics. They’re currently taking appointments for their Feb. 28 clinic for folks aged 12 and older for Pfizer shots, 1st, 2nd and booster doses.
Additionally, with the lifting of mask requirements in Hampshire County schools, it may be a good time to consider pediatric vaccinations. The Health Department is taking appointments for kids aged 5-11 to get their Pfizer vaccine on March 4 from 9-11 a.m. at the health department’s Augusta location. Call them at 304-496-9640 to make an appointment.
