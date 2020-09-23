Mother Nature, will this be the year you finally show off your brilliant colors here?
The forces of nature appear to be aligning for a glorious autumn in Hampshire County and the Potomac Highlands.
Fall officially arrived Tuesday morning and Summer did its best to give the season a kickstart with plunging nighttime temperatures and the right amount of moisture.
Sunday morning’s low of 30 in Romney was an all-time record for Sept. 20 and most of last week had morning lows in the 30s.
That’s half the formula for fall color. The other half is moisture — not too much, please.
As of Tuesday, Romney’s official reporting station with the National Weather Service showed less than an inch of rain in September. The monthly average is 2.47 inches.
“Usually a little dry spell before fall means we have some really nice colors,” Forester Bill Pownell said.
Water availability affects the availability of nutrients for the trees, explained Pownell’s colleague, Dylan Kesner.
The best color scenario is a growing season with plenty of moisture, followed by a dry, cool and sunny autumn with warm days and cool, but frost-free nights, environmental biologist Jim Egenrieder has explained.
As fall progresses, cells in each tree leaf create the abscission layer, which prevents new chlorophyll from developing.
“Severe drought causes the abscission layer to form earlier and leaves often dry up or drop before they change color,” Egenrieder says. “Heavy rain and wind can cause the leaves to fall before they fully develop color.”
In layperson’s terms, Pownell has noted, day length is the trigger and a cold snap brings the color on.
That could be good news for the Potomac Eagle, which begins its daily October schedule next week.
The tourism train will run through the Trough at 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in October and at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The annual Leaf Peepers Festival in Tucker County has been canceled this year, but Garrett County’s Autumn Glory Festival in Maryland will have its 52nd run Oct. 7-11.
