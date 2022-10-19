ROMNEY — There will be groundbreaking ceremonies at 2 of the new Hampshire County school sites at the beginning of next week, said Superintendent Jeff Pancione at Monday night’s school board meeting.
The site work has begun at both the Central Elementary School site (next to Augusta Elementary) and the North Elementary School site (next to Slanesville Elementary), so the board will be holding ceremonies at both sites on Monday, Oct. 24 to mark the occasions.
The board will all be present, and Pancione emphasized that he’d like to involve 1st and 2nd graders with the ceremony – since they’ll be the 4th and 5th graders at the new schools when they’re completed in the next couple of years.
The groundbreaking event in Augusta begins at 11 a.m., and the event in Slanesville starts at 1 p.m. The public is invited to both.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, nutrition and attendance director Amy Haines gave a few updates about both the meals in the schools as well as the county’s fight against chronic absenteeism. One of her goals has been to “reestablish relationships with students and families,” she said, aiming to be supportive rather than punitive.
“Every situation I come into with a parent is different,” Haines said. “We want the best for your child.”
Pancione also noted that the boardroom in the Central Office has a little bit of a different look – art made by students at Slanesville Elementary is on display.
A lengthy executive session surrounding personnel matters made up the majority of the meeting, including the resignation of several extracurricular and service personnel and a large list of volunteers that were approved.
The board also approved See’s Auction Service to perform the sale of the John J. Cornwell Elementary property, as well as the purchase of a $42,655.29 2022 Ford Transit Connect XLT for the tech team.
Finally, the board approved a contract with Alpha Technologies Inc. for the SIP services for the phone lines, making the switch from analog to digital.
The next meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the Central Office
