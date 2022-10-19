ROMNEY — There will be groundbreaking ceremonies at 2 of the new Hampshire County school sites at the beginning of next week, said Superintendent Jeff Pancione at Monday night’s school board meeting.

The site work has begun at both the Central Elementary School site (next to Augusta Elementary) and the North Elementary School site (next to Slanesville Elementary), so the board will be holding ceremonies at both sites on Monday, Oct. 24 to mark the occasions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.