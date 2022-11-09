ROMNEY – There were 82 flies in the ointment during vote counting Tuesday night: absentee ballots that just didn’t seem to want to be counted.
“It’s frustrating,” said County Clerk Eric Strite about the holdup.
The 82 absentee ballots, folded in the mail, just “don’t want to feed through,” Strite said ruefully Tuesday night, as candidates, community members and elected officials waited in the courtroom for unofficial results from local precincts to be announced.
By the time the Review’s deadline rolled around, there were no local numbers for the County Commission race to be reported, and numbers that tallied up about the Delegate race for District 89 only just began to trickle in slowly.
Strite said his gameplan was to report numbers without the absentee ballots for right now, which would work out since results Tuesday night would be “unofficial results” anyway.
The snag in the vote counting and reporting pushed the results past deadline, so for complete vote totals, visit the Hampshire Review website Wednesday morning to see how the candidates did.
