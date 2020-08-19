In a week when counting new cases of COVID-19 became a priority across the state, Hampshire County saw an increase of 9.
Or maybe 10.
The county reported its first “probable” case of COVID-19 Monday afternoon — a person who had symptoms before, but did not get tested. A later test showed COVID-19 antibodies, but that’s not confirmatory, Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker said.
The county has 88 confirmed cases, 3 active and none hospitalized. That’s up from 79 and 4 at this time last week.
New active cases are the key component in a calculation the state will use to determine if schools are open or closed and if high school sports can be played.
In other developments:
• Valley Health reported that the “outbreak” at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s long-term care unit was officially closed Friday.
One employee there tested positive for COVID-19 on July 23. HMH has tested employees and residents there weekly since.
“We have been extraordinarily vigilant and complied with rigorous quarantine, isolation and weekly re-testing requirements,” HMH President Tom Kluge said. “I commend everyone involved.”
• Gov. Justice issued an executive order last week prohibiting visitors at nursing homes across West Virginia.
The order came after 28 outbreaks at nursing homes were reported earlier in the week.
“We have got to try, with all in us, to some way calm this down,” Justice said. “I know how much it means for your mom, dad, grandma, or granddad to be able to see you and for you to see them. But, at the same time, we cannot come in every other day and lose 12 people without trying everything we can to stop it.”
• The final results came in last week from the drive-through testing done on July 29. Of 262 people tested, 1 was found to be positive.
