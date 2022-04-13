ROMNEY — The arts are present in Romney, and it’s clear they’re not going anywhere after Monday night’s Town Council meeting, where the town approved the 1st reading of an ordinance to create an arts commission.
Hampshire County as a whole already has an Arts Council in place, Mayor Beverly Keadle said, but an arts commission is a little bit different. Professor Jesse Richardson and law student Katie Stewart from the WVU College of Law, specifically the college’s Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic, appeared in front of the mayor and the council to explain the differences.
The commission would be an advisory body to the Town of Romney, working to “promote, support, coordinate and advise on arts projects…to foster the artistic and creative strengths of the Town of Romney; and to assist in transforming those strengths into sustainable and positive aesthetic results throughout the community.”
While the definition of art, as listed in the town’s ordinance, is very broad (including but not limited to applied arts, culinary arts, fine arts, graphic arts and performing arts), it would be the arts commission’s duty to work with the town to create a master plan for arts projects in Romney, review proposals for art projects in town and fundraise on behalf of the town.
Unanimously, the council voted to approve the 1st reading of the ordinance.
Keadle emphasized that the ordinance Monday night was simply to create the commission and outline its duties, not act as any sort of zoning ordinance at this time for the town, though in the next year or 2, a zoning ordinance will be needed in order to “provide a framework” for approving proposed projects.
Also at Monday evening’s meeting, council member Duncan Hott asked Keadle and Richardson for clarification about what exactly is legal under OGMA, the Open Governmental Meetings Act. Hott inquired about the legality of a community member videoing a town council meeting and posting the video to Facebook, which Richardson pointed out is legal under the act, even if the community member edited the video.
A possible solution, suggested council member Savanna Morgret, is for bodies like the town council to livestream and video-record their own meetings to eliminate the need for members of the community to do it. Right now, the school board livestreams most of their meetings, but the Romney town council and the County Commission do not.
The council also approved several resolutions at their meeting Monday, including a fair housing resolution, a resolution for the upkeep of the old town office building (which currently is in need of roof, soffit, fascia, gutter and downspout repair), a resolution to allow part-time internships with the Town of Romney and a “Support of Ukraine” resolution.
The “Support of Ukraine” resolution doesn’t mean that there’s a financial obligation for the town, Keadle explained, but it’s simply showing support for the country during their time of war and strife with Russia.
“This is something that municipalities do,” Keadle explained to Morgret, who asked about the purpose of the resolution.
The last resolution approved by the council Monday night was the “secondary water source feasibility resolution,” which Keadle said is the 1st step in a “long-range plan” to bring a 2nd water source to the town.
“(The project) was thought of in 2016, and nothing has really been done since,” she explained. “The 1st step is to find an engineering firm.”
