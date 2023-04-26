Wit, knowledge, deep family love: Bill Roomsburg was a ‘caring man’ through and through
Bill Roomsburg
1932-2023
AUGUSTA — The opening script for FFA meetings details that the advisor is “here by the owl.”
And why by the owl?
Well, the owl represents knowledge and wisdom – two words that fit longtime FFA advisor, family man, fairground stalwart and loving husband Bill Roomsburg to a T.
Bill knew everything, said his wife Dorothy.
“If anyone ever asked him a question, he’d have an answer,” she said.
His passion for knowledge was something he passed down to countless students, and is undoubtedly a huge part of his legacy in Hampshire County.
Case in point: he used to take students to college campuses, Dorothy said, just to show them that college was a possibility for them.
“He was an excellent educator, and he really took it seriously,” she remembered. “He’d tell them, ‘I want you to see what it’s like to go to college.’ When you’re 18, you don’t know what you want to do. He knew they had the skill to be good.”
He was always proud of his students, both during his 35-year career and beyond, said Jim Pyles – who was an FFA member under Bill’s guidance.
“If you were eager to work, willing to learn, Bill was over your shoulder,” he said. “He was a real community gentleman.”
Pyles recalled Bill taking his old Rambler station wagon to Charleston, bringing along hams and bacon to the Capitol.
“He’d loaded it down to where the bumper was just a foot above the ground,” he chuckled.
Bill’s effect on Hampshire County is a lasting one – he was in the Augusta Ruritan club for 64 years, and was “instrumental” in many facets of the fairground development, said Pyles. When the fair first began, he was one of the members who stayed overnight on the fairgrounds to keep watch.
He only missed one or two fairs, Pyles said. His attendance at Ruritan meetings was perfect.
“Perfect” – that was also the word Dorothy used to describe her relationship with her husband.
Dorothy, originally from New York, met Bill in college at Shepherd – but neither of them had originally planned on going. They were both influenced by folks in their lives, and found themselves attending the school at the same time.
Like kismet.
They lived in Romney for the first part of their 68-year marriage, and then moved out to “Roomsburg Hill,” where they built from the ground up.
“I was ‘the lady from New York,’ I made a lot of mistakes; he teased me a lot,” Dorothy laughed. “But I left all that in another lifetime. My life started with him.”
He was a family man inside and out. He instilled in his children a love of the outdoors, of camping, of learning, of hard work.
“He was just a good father,” she said simply. “A deep-loving father, and our kids were everything to us. They still are.”
Bill was passionate about so many things: agriculture, his community, his family, his love for travel.
He and Dorothy traveled around the country, all the way to Washington state, down to Texas, into Mexico. They went to Nashville. They took cruises, too, to Alaska and Hawaii and New Zealand, Australia, Great Britain, France, Scotland. The list goes on, Dorothy said.
“I think the traveling really made him happy,” she remarked.
But in later years, they settled down a bit and stayed at Roomsburg Hill with their family – Bill’s biggest passion.
“It’s all family. He was a family man, a caring man, and it just seemed like everything was built around his family,” she said. “They meant everything to him, from his daughter to now our great-granddaughter.”
Bill was without a doubt the patriarch of a family that will miss his wit, his stories and his heart – as well as his knowledge and wisdom, which will always place him squarely “here by the owl.”
