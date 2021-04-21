ROMNEY — For what feels like the 1st time ever, Hampshire County Schools have a little bit of money, thanks to the Covid relief dollars that have been consistently trickling into the school board office since the fall.
“For the 1st time, we actually have money to invest in the kids,” said board president Debbie Champ.
The 1st wave of Covid money hit Hampshire County in Fall 2020 and provided the schools with around $900,000 initially. Superintendent Jeff Pancione said that when it comes to all of the Covid money for the schools and where it can be applied, the main word is “sustainability.”
“It’s all about how we can sustain the stuff we’ve been doing,” Pancione said. “We’ve added additional summer staff development, bought a lot of the cleaning supplies and the Covid stuff.”
Since the fall, the school system has received over $16.6 million in Covid relief money, and the top areas where the board is directing the funds are mental health services, academic recovery, technology and extracurricular organizations.
Pancione said the schools added 2 more social workers to the school system, and with some of the relief money he plans to carry them into next year as well.
As far as academic recovery, Pancione cited summer school and Hampshire High’s 5th block program as some projects that are being funded with money from the state.
With the Extracurricular Equity Fund, high schools in the Mountain State received $4 million to provide assistance to some of the schools’ programs. HHS received about $45,000 of that, and Pancione said it’s up to principals across the state to decide how to spend the money.
“It’s at the principals’ discretion,” Pancione explained. “But we have funded 8 of the 9 entities at the high school through a blend of this funding, Title IV and CTE funds.”
Technology is a big piece of the puzzle, too, because anything that can make classrooms more touchless (and therefore more Covid-safe with less likelihood of transmission) gets the green light from the state for the schools to spend that money.
“If we’re unsure, we ask the state,” said Pancione.
Champ added that the state’s guidelines for where the schools can and can’t spend the Covid relief money are fairly vague.
“I think they would just rather us ask and then tell us ‘yes, you can’ or ‘no, you can’t,’” Champ said with a laugh.
Going hand in hand with potential technology upgrades for Hampshire County schools is the implementation of more nontraditional classrooms: smaller sizes, more technology-based, etc.
“We already know that the kids here work better in small class sizes,” Champ pointed out. With the relief funds, she said they want to look at bringing additional staff in to make that a reality for the schools.
The discussion of nontraditional classrooms is perfectly timed here, with the county on the precipice of designing 3 new elementary schools and figuring out what exactly the new classes could look like and the functionality of the rooms as a whole.
“This money really couldn’t have come at a better time,” Champ admitted, and Pancione echoed her thoughts.
“It’s all about what we can do for these kids,” Pancione said. “It’s all about the kids. It’s the kids 1st.”
