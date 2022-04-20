The 1st of 2 events highlighting Capon Springs Resort’s 90th anniversary of Austin family ownership is this Saturday.
The 2nd will be next weekend, May 1, with residents able to participate in many of the activities that lodgers enjoy.
Saturday’s 90th Anniversary Feature Presentation and reception runs from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the bandstand. It’s free and open to the public.
Then, on Sunday, May 1, is the resort’s 90th Anniversary Community Open House from 2 to 6 p.m. Rain date is May 8.
During the open house, guests can explore the grounds and trails, use the recreational facilities, learn about the resort’s history, listen to live local bluegrass music and enjoy complimentary light refreshments.
With 24-hour notice, reservations can be made for golf, spa services, the new escape room, and dinner.
May 1’s schedule has the grounds open from 2 to 6 p.m. At 4:30 will be a history presentation, at 5 live bluegrass and refreshments on the front porch and at 6 is a dinner of prime rib, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade rolls, dessert and tea or coffee.
The dinner costs $25 ($13 for ages 5-12) and requires a reservation by April 30 by calling 304-872-3695.
The same deadline and phone number apply for golf reservations for that day. A round of 18 holes with cart is $45; 9 holes with cart is $35; 9 or 18 holes without cart is $25.
Spa services and pricing can be found on the spa’s website, www.caponsprings.net/spa/services.
The celebration honors Lou and Virginia Austin’s 1932 purchase of the abandoned resort property, primarily for its supply of healing spring water.
Since that time, Capon Springs has grown to become a hidden gem for families, couples, individuals and groups looking to relax, reconnect and recharge.
Capon Springs and Farms is an all-inclusive summer resort open for overnight guests from April to November each year. It’s located on 4,700 acres in the southeastern corner of Hampshire County. Amenities include a spa, 9-hole golf course, spring-fed swimming pool, hiking trails, fish pond and numerous outdoor recreational activities including tennis, pickleball, disc golf, shuffleboard and badminton.
