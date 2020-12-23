CHARLESTON — West Virginia motorists whose driver’s licenses expired after the coronavirus pandemic began are being given until spring to renew them.
The extension also covers instruction permits; graduated licenses, level 1, 2 or 3; commercial driver’s licenses and identification cards.
The holder of any license that expired after March 1 will be given until next March 31 with the extension, the Division of Motor Vehicles said in a news release.
Online and kiosk renewals are also available. Drivers who were prohibited from renewing a license due to an address change may now use the online process using the change of address form.
Customers who need or prefer in-person service can make an appointment if desired, either online or by calling 304-558-3938.
