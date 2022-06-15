1
CHARLESTON — A new West Virginia law going into effect last week prevents patients from getting abortions because they believe their child will be born with a disability.
The ban, which was signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice in March, provides exceptions in the case of a medical emergency or in cases where a fetus is “nonmedically viable.”
It was one of the more controversial bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Its supporters said it would help protect people with disabilities. Justice posted about his signature of the “Unborn Child with a Disability Protection and Education Act” on Twitter to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.
He said then that the bill gives “deserved respect to our Down Syndrome community.”
Others say the proposal was just another tool to further limit abortion in West Virginia, which is currently barred after 20 weeks.
West Virginia has only one clinic that provides abortion services, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston.
In a statement, the clinic’s executive director, Katie Quinonez, called the ban “yet another example of politicians interfering with personal reproductive health decisions.”
Quinonez said the clinic was waiting on the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health to provide guidance on reporting and certification requirements for the law.
Some temporary
assistance recipients will get extra
payment
2
CHARLESTON — Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a special payment of $465 as part of the COVID-19 response, the state said.
The funds will go to recipients who were active in the WV Works program in May and are eligible to continue with the program in June, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. The temporary assistance program’s Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund is providing the payments.
Payments will be credited to Electronic Benefits Transfer cards. Contact the local DHHR office for additional information.
