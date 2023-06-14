CAPON BRIDGE — Hampshire’s annual Relay for Life celebration returns to the Capon Bridge fire hall grounds this Saturday.
“It’s about recognizing survivors and caregivers,” said Patty Wygal, who works with her daughter Tracey Wygal Withrow to organize the event.
The annual party will again take place at the Capon Bridge Fire Department. The day will begin with Hampshire’s Full Throttle car show at 3 p.m. and continue with community recognition, music, a pie contest judging, a cakewalk and a luminary ceremony.
Food vendors will scatter the fire hall grounds and offer hotdogs, hamburgers, BBQ pork, onion rings, pepperoni rolls, cotton candy and funnel cakes. Folks can also bring their own food and use any of the many picnic tables available.
There will also be a silent auction from 3 until 6:30 p.m., along with the usual apple pie contest. This year, the apple contest winner will receive an apron.
The luminary service will begin around 6 p.m. Luminaries honor every life touched by cancer. People often dedicate the lights to a lost loved one, someone currently battling or who has overcome it.
Tracey said community participants share an “emotional moment” when each Luminaria is lit.
Kids will have a bounce house to keep themselves entertained while the adults enjoy the groove of the music.
This year’s music performers are Brian and Tracey Withrow, Laurence McKenna and Cross N Style.
“Attending Relay for Life presents a great opportunity to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, take action to finish the fight once and for all, and spend time together as a community,” Tracey said.
She said the American Cancer Society has been at the forefront of immunotherapy research and trials. The CDC reports that in the past 20 years, from 2001 to 2021, cancer death rates went down 27 percent.
Patty said the event is rain or shine because “cancer doesn’t stop for rain.”
For 24/7 cancer information, answers and hope, call 1-800-227-2345.
