OUR 2021 INSPIRATION
But it also brought us together.
All year long, new ways for the community to work as one to make a difference have shone through, some big, some small, but all of them perfectly exhibiting that we, together, can bring better.
And for 2021, that’s what inspired the Review: the “we” in Hampshire County.
When Augusta’s Sarah Ladd saw some of her peers in need, she spearheaded the “Piggest Raffle Ever,” and, with the help of the “we” who donated to the cause, raised over $1,500 for 5 of her classmates.
After Taylor Michael passed away in June, the “we” rallied at the county fair’s livestock auction to raise $25,000 for her hog, with the money going to her family and future scholarship opportunities in her honor.
And, in what is likely the biggest donor project Hampshire County has ever seen, a new turf field and track project reached official completion in June, uniting business owners, families and more to finish a massive undertaking that will be used for years to come.
“The field means everything to our community,” said Hampshire High School athletic director Trey Stewart. “It has opened doors that we are not normally considered for.”
An opportunity to upgrade athletic facilities using private donor dollars rarely lands on the doorsteps of rural schools like HHS, but together, the giving community made it happen. Everyone who donated to the project, paired with the Bank of Romney, which pledged to pay 52 percent of the cost of the stadium over the next 15 years, are a part of the “overwhelming sense of pride” the project brought to the school, and the county as a whole.
Over the last year, “giving” hasn’t just been about the money, however.
Blessings of Hope has been seeing folks in need here for about 2 years, and they’ve continued their tradition of food giveaways countywide over the past year.
And the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group saw a need AND opportunity for Capon School Street to get an eco-friendly makeover, so with grant dollars and a collective push, the project saw its early phases over the summer.
“It’s grown into a countywide collaborative effort,” said Logan Mantz with the revitalization group. “It’s certainly cool to see that our little Hampshire County communities can work together on big projects if we work together.”
The past year has shown that Mantz’s observation is applicable, no matter what the need may be.
And even if there isn’t a “need,” this year has shown that out-of-the-box thinking can also bring new ways for folks to donate their time and talents for the good of the community.
Take the holiday season, for example.
Hampshire started on Halloween, with the massive trunk-or-treat in Romney, where businesses brought their resources and people to Shaffer Funeral Home to give kids an opportunity to have a “normal” Hallow’s Eve.
“Growing up (in Romney) as a teen, I remember Shaffer’s doing all these different things for the community,” recalled Savanna Morgret, a mortuary student at Shaffer’s. “My goal moving back here was to get them back to that.”
And so, with the generosity and creativity of local businesses, she did.
The Christmas season here was a season of 1sts, with volunteers with Light Up Capon Bridge taking on the celebration on the eastern side of the county, while the Christmas in Romney and Winterfest folks brought new ways for people to share their talents for their town’s massive holiday event.
Capon Bridge worked hard to bring the 1st-ever parade to the town, where dozens of floats traveled down Route 50 and across the bridge at the beginning of December.
“This town may be small, but our hearts are big,” K&C Construction posted on Facebook after the parade.
Romney’s Winterfest grew exponentially this year, welcoming new faces and events to weekends in December that gave everyone an opportunity to contribute their time and talent to spreading Christmas cheer.
Even though 2021 came to an end last week, the inspiration doesn’t stop at what we, the county as a whole, have accomplished over the past year. It inspires us to have hope that in 2022 and the years to come, we can continue that spirit and remember that if we work together, we can make a difference right here.
While 2021 threw hurdle after hurdle at Hampshire County, we showed that we can run the race together. And no matter the need, no matter the crisis, no matter what, we can do it as a team.
Us, together.
