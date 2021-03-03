Figuring out what to eat if you have diabetes can be a struggle, but the WVU Extension Services in Mineral and Hampshire Counties have a way to help.
There will be a series of “Dining with Diabetes” classes offered, beginning Wednesday, March 17 and continuing on March 24, March 31 and April 7. The class will run from 1-3 p.m.
These educational workshops will be virtual through Zoom, and it’s open to folks with diabetes, their family members and caretakers. The classes are free, but you must pre-register. Participants are requested to attend all 4 class sessions.
The classes include recipe demonstrations, where participants will learn how to prepare meals that are healthy, easy to prepare and that taste good. Participants will also learn up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, exercise and how to understand common diabetes-related medical tests from a certified diabetes educator.
Diabetes is a very serious and costly disease, but research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood glucose (sugar) levels, eat healthy and exercise regularly can lower their risk of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life.
The classes, implemented by WVU Hampshire and Mineral County Extension Services, WVU Medicine and WVUES Family Nutrition Program, are open for registration now. Registration can be made by calling the Hampshire Extension Service at 304-822-5013 or by emailing kelly.hicks@mail.wvu.edu.
