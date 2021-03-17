What it didn’t include was a sentence that appeared in the version that ran in the Washington Post:
“Memorial donations may be made to … Helping Hands, 24 W Main St, Romney, WV 26757.”
When money started trickling in, Helping Hands President Mary French Barb was caught by surprise.
“Totally unexpected on our part,” she said, “but so thankful, my mercy.”
To date, more than $1,800 has been donated to Helping Hands in honor of the Cuban political refugee who made Levels home for the last 6 years of his life.
Born and raised in Havana, Cuba, he played on a national championship basketball team before fleeing the communist takeover in 1960.
The 20-year-old landed in Arlington, Va., with his sneakers and a job mopping floors in a hotel kitchen, where he could learn English and eat for free.
He earned a bachelor’s and then a Ph.D. in political philosophy from Georgetown University, where he taught political theory for 18 years.
Sorzano entered public service as the Peace Corps director for Colombia, a stint that culminated with him negotiating the release of a kidnaped volunteer.
He declined an ambassadorship from President Reagan because he didn’t want to leave the country, so he became the U.S. Permanent Deputy to the United Nations for 5 years, leaving the post to become an advisor on Latin American affairs for Reagan’s National Security Council.
His expertise led Sorzano to establish an international consulting firm that he jokingly described as “an international dating service” for companies.
Retirement drew him to the mountains, where he and his bride of 50-plus years discovered Levels.
“Jose fell head over heels in love – with the beauty, the wildlife, the peace, the peaches and apples, the people, in short, everything,” his obituary said.
Apparently “everything” included the spirit of Helping Hands, the longtime thrift store that also loans out medical supplies. The charity has funneled tens of thousands of dollars into the community.
The memorials for Sorzano will do the same.
“It will go back into the community,” Barb said. “It’s been very interesting, it really has.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.