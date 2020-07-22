Safe ride a top concern for See
ROMNEY — In the massive undertaking that is the back-to-school plan for Hampshire County, Bus Operator Supervisor J.W. See presented his plan for health-conscious bus travel to the school board at their work session last Wednesday.
“We have to look at what is best for the kids, and our opinion is to get the kids back at school,” See started. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but the buses are going to be ready to roll.”
Board Vice President Ed Morgan put it bluntly at Wednesday’s meeting, calling the transportation plan the “Typhoid Mary” of the back-to-school operation.
“It just seems like everyone’s been working so diligently on a reentry program, and I can’t commend you all enough, but this department is like the weak link,” said Morgan. “I think you guys would be the ones to spread it like wildfire.”
Will kids sit 1 to a seat? Will drivers wear face coverings? See explained the concerns surrounding possible preventative measures on the bus, including imposing necessary seating charts for all buses and possible face coverings for drivers.
“I can recommend (masks) as long as I provide them,” See said. “I’d like things to go back to normal, but I think normal is out. Even if we get them back, they could only be back 2 weeks.”
See also pointed out that face shields are out of the question because they change glasses prescriptions and limit peripheral vision, a dangerous game to play when driving a school bus. Glasses also can become foggy when someone is wearing a mask, so this poses several challenges to bespectacled drivers.
This “new normal” has turned back-to-school plans upside down, from the standpoints of scheduling, transportation, in-person classes and athletics. The kids want to be back, See said, but the joy of their return is the other side of the double-edged sword.
“These kids are going to want to run up and hug each other as soon as they see each other,” said See. “Kids want that interaction, and that’s my fear.”
Board President Debbie Champ immediately added, “That’s the worry I have with school in general.”
Presenting his plan, See added that he and his drivers have developed a system for keeping the buses clean, with every frequently-touched surface wiped down and the buses themselves fully sanitized with an electrostatic sprayer daily.
“It takes about 10 minutes to spray down the bus. The 1st bus in will do his bus, and then hand the sprayer off. It’s got to be done every morning,” See described. “They recommend sitting 2, 2 and a half hours before you reload (the kids), so you can’t show up at 2:30 p.m. and load at 3. It’s got to be done.”
Looking ahead, See also noted that once the COVID-19 pandemic slows its pace, the cleaning supplies will be of great help during cold and flu season to minimize the spread of germs among students on the buses.
As far as solidifying a plan for transportation, having the number of students who will be riding the buses is essential, and Champ added that the board would be encouraging as many folks to drive their kids to school as possible to lower the number of students actually on the bus.
“The virtual piece is the next critical piece,” said Superintendent Jeff Pancione. “Once we get that piece, once we get those numbers, that will drive his bus enrollment numbers.”
This week, the board is scheduled to present their back-to-school plan to the community, and whether that plan includes all-remote learning, part-time classroom instruction or full-time in-person classes for however long possible, See said it best: “It’s all new to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.