But W.Va. PSC denies complaint
The Maryland Public Service Commission has scheduled a virtual “pre-hearing conference” on her claim that the bridge is not being adequately maintained and her challenge to the toll rates imposed in 2012.
The hearing is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 21, a Tuesday, via Maryland PSC’s YouTube channel.
The opening comes a month after Kiser struck out for the 2nd time with the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
West Virginia’s PSC last month told the founder of the Green Spring Low Water Bridge Committee that it has no jurisdiction over the bridge and can’t help her.
Kiser’s 1st filing in Maryland was also closed without any action.
Kiser, on her Everything Green Spring Facebook page, remains undaunted.
“This decision, and we tried, only makes our case stronger,” she posted on Nov. 19 about the West Virginia denial. “Their dismissal of our complaint just cleared us to take it to a higher level of authority.”
Kiser’s case is built on the premise that the bridge’s owner, Lori Roberts, has failed to make needed and promised improvements since Maryland granted her request to raise tolls in 2012.
Kiser and her committee have raised funds to fuel a campaign to push either Maryland or West Virginia to investigate Roberts and her company, Historic Infrastructure Management; to compel Roberts to register the bridge as a historic landmark; and to make her repair the bridge.
Kiser has said in the past that she wants control of the bridge taken from Roberts and put in the hands of her nonprofit committee.
West Virginia PSC’s dismissal, dated Oct. 27, was clear, noting the similarity to Kiser’s 2020 complaint.
“Considering both the lack of statutory jurisdiction because of the bridge location and the federal franchise, the Commission must dismiss this complaint,” the order concluded.
The PSC noted that Roberts changing her management company from a Maryland corporation to a West Virginia-registered company had no regulatory significance.
On Nov. 8, Kiser filed an exception to the dismissal.
“Who then can we go to if not our home state when we feel justly wronged by another agency in another state (MD) that we clearly share an interstate bridge, and this said bridge is a lifeline to a WV town?” Kiser asked. “Why does your agency need to have jurisdiction over this landmark to protect the rights of your local citizens concerning these issues?”
The West Virginia PSC also dismissed the exception. It ignored her request that the state put a traffic counter on the bridge.
Kiser’s current complaint in Maryland is not being made public because it contains financial details about the bridge’s operation. Roberts’ response is also classified confidential.
West Virginia’s PSC has kept portions of the recent complaint file confidential for the same reason.
But Roberts’ response to West Virginia is public record.
The 5-paragraph response grumbles that Kiser’s “most recent complaint largely repeats the same vague, contradictory, unsubstantiated allegations” and reminds West Virginia that it has no jurisdiction over the bridge.
The low-water toll bridge between Green Spring and Oldtown, Md., was built privately in the 1930s under an act of Congress because neither West Virginia nor Maryland would construct a bridge there.
The bridge is regulated by Maryland’s Public Service Commission because all but the southern approach lies within Maryland’s boundaries, which extend to the south bank of the Potomac River.
