CAPON BRIDGE — A Capon Bridge man was arrested Saturday evening, charged with stabbing a Baltimore man.
The arrest of 32-year-old Melvin Roomsburg came about an hour after 26-year-old Cedrick Lee of Baltimore walked into the ambulance station in Capon Bridge to report he had been stabbed in the neck.
He identified Roomsburg as the culprit.
West Virginia State Troopers S.W. Rigsby and J.L. Wolfe and Hampshire County Deputy Zachary Godlove responded, capturing Roomsburg within the hour.
Roomsburg was charged with malicious wounding. He was also charged on an outstanding warrant for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
He was being held in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail Tuesday morning on $20,012 bond. o
