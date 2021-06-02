Keeler’s parents are Randy and Faith Keeler of Bloomery, and his grandparents, Wendell and Joyce Omps, live just across the state line in Whitacre, Va.
He’s also a 2012 graduate of WVU, and the general manager of Everde Growers in Winters, Calif. He manages 2 nurseries with a combined total of 1,200 acres and 500 employees during peak season, and his position and professional accomplishments secured him a spot in the 40 Under 40 Class of 2021 from GPN, a leading business publication for horticulture professionals.
Not only does Keeler manage up to 500 employees, but he also implemented a strategic field layout plan at Everde Growers that grouped similar crops together, promoting company efficiency.
Class members were nominated by their industry peers based on not just their professional achievements, but their personal ones as well. Keeler was selected as one of 40 trailblazers under the age of 40 who exemplifies superior leadership, creativity, innovative thinking, excellence and compassion in and outside the horticulture field.
“GPN’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2021 is comprised of an outstanding group of young women and men who represent the entire spectrum of the horticulture industry,” says Tim Hodson, GPN’s editorial director. “They have the drive, passion and expertise that will propel the horticulture industry into the future.”
Hodson added that he feels the Class of 2021 is both “diverse” and “distinguished.”
“(They) are the rising stars who shine in their careers as well as their personal lives,” Hodson remarked. “I truly believe our industry is in very good hands for many years to come.”
This year’s honorees are being recognized in the GPN’s May issue and on the publication’s website, www.gpnmag.com. To learn more about GPN’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2021, visit www.gpnmag.com/40-under-40. GPN is a business-to-business publication published exclusively for more than 19,000 greenhouse growers and researchers in the floriculture industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.