Johnson, who contracted Covid in January, underwent some serious complications related to the illness, including end-stage liver failure. His family had been told to prepare for the worst.
Johnson found out he needed a liver transplant on April 19, and last Tuesday, he got the call.
“They told us they might have a liver for him,” said Carrie Massie, Johnson’s sister, explaining that the liver, available from a deceased donor, was looking promising.
He went into surgery early last Wednesday to receive his new liver.
“The surgery didn’t take nearly the time we thought it would take,” Massie recalled. The process was projected to take somewhere between 12 and 18 hours, and it took less than 10.
And Johnson, the doctors said, is “leaps and bounds” ahead of where most transplant patients are a week after their surgery. He’s been moved to the transplant intensive care unit (TICU) to get accustomed to caring for himself and his body after surgery, and Massie said it has been going incredibly well.
“He calls it his ‘new lease on life,’ how good he feels and how grateful he feels,” Massie explained. “He’s up moving around, he’s eating regular food. He’s been limited for so long, and now he’s learning to live this way instead.”
Johnson said that at this point, the healing process has begun.
“Every day, I’m feeling a little bit stronger,” he said. “My next goal is to get discharged and pay this unbelievable gift forward in some capacity.”
Johnson achieved his goal Tuesday, when his doctors OK’d him to be discharged to a hotel in Pittsburgh.
His goal was to be out by Wednesday, May 12, which was his birthday, so to reach that goal is a pretty exciting birthday gift. Massie said her brother had been successful in his physical therapy, so discharge to a hotel, where he’ll stay for an undetermined amount of time, was the natural next step.
Overall, the transplant went as well as possible for Johnson, and Massie called that “such a blessing.”
“It’s been nothing but a miracle,” she remarked. “I just know it was God and prayers.”
Johnson expressed his gratitude as well, as he faces his recovery.
“As always, I would like to thank this little community for the outpouring of prayers and words of encouragement,” he said.
While there are feelings of joy associated with her brother’s successful transplant, Massie said she felt the sting of the bittersweet as well.
“I did feel guilty, knowing that while my brother has a life, there’s a family who is mourning,” she said about the deceased donor. “But it’s a gift. It’s just a wonderful gift to give.”
