The lines are drawn for the next 10 years.
Hampshire County will be split between 2 delegate districts, continue wholly as part of the 15th senate district and have a choice between 2 Republican incumbents in the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District.
The maps were redrawn this month and signed into law last month by Gov. Jim Justice after a special legislative session in time for filing to begin in January for the 2022 midterm elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.