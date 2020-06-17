ROMNEY — The school board had 3 days blocked out this week to continue the pre-termination hearing of Hampshire High Principal DiAnna Liller that began in April, but the week has been freed up with the decision Monday night to agree to a settlement.
The board approved the deal that Board President Debbie Champ said was discussed during a lengthy closed session, bringing the Liller chapter of HHS history to a quiet conclusion.
Liller leaves with the back pay she initially requested.
Liller, who was not present at the Monday night board meeting, prepared a final statement, detailing her position and some of her thoughts on her departure.
“Finally, I can leave my position as principal of Hampshire High School the way I asked from the beginning,” Liller said in her final statement.
In early December, Liller sent out a note to HHS staff saying that she would be leaving the school by June 30; sooner if she found employment elsewhere.
Then, in January she was suspended while a range of accusations against her were investigated.
The pre-termination hearing in April detailed that in October, HHS Athletic Director Trey Stewart filed a Title IX complaint against Liller, and after an investigation was conducted, Liller was presented with the charges of harassment and retaliation, and board attorney Kim Croyle explained that Liller didn’t deny them.
The hearing was unable to continue due to COVID-19 and gathering restrictions, but with the board’s settlement, the need for reconvening to discuss termination is out the window.
“Within days of submitting [the initial] letter, I was faced with an obstacle I never expected, for absolutely no reason that I could comprehend,” Liller said. “That obstacle turned into a decision that I had to resign immediately or be recommended for termination.”
Liller said she either had to “fight for the truth or admit I was guilty of something that was not true.”
She wrote that “none of this had to happen,” and pointed out that she felt the cost to Hampshire County Schools was all for nothing.
“The problems are still allowed to happen,” she wrote. “It will take someone other than me to make this change.”
Liller called her time at HHS a “blessing” and offered her thanks to the students, parents, staff and community.
“I truly believe we made a difference, and that Hampshire High School is a better place for the future leaders of this country,” Liller said. “As I move forward with the next step God has planned for me, I know that he will continue to allow me to be a part of this wonderful county and present even better ways for me to support and reach the people of this community that I love so dearly.”
