32 ‘noncompliances,’ 28 ‘findings’
add up to uncertainty
Study finds fault in 8 broad areas
The 44-page outline of the state’s review found failings in nearly every area of the operation, from leadership to instruction to residential care and financial compliance.
In all, 32 points of noncompliance with state policies are listed and another 28 findings are noted.
“The compilation of the above findings and noncompliances indicates the school has strayed from its original mission and vision,” the report concludes.
Moreover, “the administrative staff have allowed the desire to increase student enrollment to overshadow accurately evaluating and providing appropriate supports to students with disabilities,” the report says.
And in its detailed look at leadership, the report says this:
“Decisions, such as hiring of personnel, scheduling, and transporting students to home goings, were based on the needs of adults as opposed to students.”
The focus on enrollment led the review team to determine that 40 of WVSDB’s 94 students need additional evaluations to determine their eligibility to attend school here.
The review pointed out that 22 students had their eligibility for services changed just prior to being enrolled at WVSDB although their IEPs — individual educational programs — didn’t show any additional evaluations conducted that would have been used to determine the need for changes.
Other issues noted with special education at the school included students receiving more related services than the IEPs called for, which the report said kept those students out of the classroom and also affected staffing decisions.
The director of special education was conducting all IEP meetings and usurping the work of teachers who are case managers for each child.
Problems existed in all 8 areas the review team addressed: student care, instruction, special education, facilities, transportation, finances, personnel and leadership.
Among the most major issues:
• Classroom observations were not conducted as required for teacher evaluations.
• American Sign Language wasn’t being used as widely as it could be at the School for the Deaf.
• Nurses complained to the review team that student mental health issues aren’t being addressed adequately.
• The review team noted the issues with facilities highlighted a few months ago in WVSDB’s comprehensive educational facilities plan, including doors that don’t close and inadequate and outdated air systems.
• Sending residential children home weekly is more frequent than needed.
• The bus garage had no inventory of the parts it keeps on hand.
• Employees who could not work at the beginning of the pandemic received $126,558.16 in pay that was incorrectly coded in bookkeeping.
• Required paperwork to verify expenditures was often missing.
