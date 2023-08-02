Local, state agencies team up for hydrogen fuel project for PVTA
PETERSBURG — The Potomac Valley Transit Authority (PVTA), which provides transportation for Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Mineral and Pendleton counties, is in the first phase of bringing hydrogen-powered vehicles to service.
Bidding packages are estimated to go out in September in search of a firm to design the Petersburg-based site.
PVTA Director Doug Pixler said there is a lot of process that has to happen with federal funds handled by the state, but PVTA representatives have teamed up with state and local government to show unified support for the PVTA hydrogen fuel initiative.
The hydrogen fuel initiative board includes Hampshire County Commissioner Dave Cannon, Pendleton County Commissioner President Tyson Riggleman and support from WV Department of Public Executive Director Bill Robison along with Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin.
In a couple of weeks, board members will visit a much larger hydrogen fuel-based site in Champagne, Illinois, to gain “great insight” on approaching such a new project. Cannon said their focus will be to take strong points, advice, and learn from the Illinois site’s mistakes so that the board can make a “highly calculated decision” with the project overall.
In mid-August, the board will head to the 5-7 acre site in the Grant County industrial park with state officials before opening bids for the site. Pixler estimated that the contract award to occur somewhere in October or November.
The downside to the whole project is that he wants to see it “happen quick; everyone wants it to happen quick,” Pixler shared. Working with multiple entities, especially in the environmentally conscious sector, requires many steps and a lot of teamwork.
Once the design phase is complete, construction will occur, and the board members are already working on securing federal funds.
“There is a lot of money flowing in for this kind of project,” Pixler said, adding that there has been a lot of local, state and federal support.
The support may perhaps be attributed to the sourcing of the solar-panel powered fuel, which he said will be American made.
“Anytime you use American dollars, it has to be American sourced,” he reiterated, adding that even the current PVTA buses are American, and the state is “strict about that.”
Why hydrogen?
Pixler explained that it makes more sense for rural terrain, especially compared to electric vehicles, which not only drive up the energy demand but also require long charging periods. PVTA’s system is continuous and cannot afford to simply charge buses overnight.
Pixler shared his excitement for Potomac Highlands having their own “clean” fuel source and that it could save future worries about rising gas prices.
Once the project’s first phase is finished, the second phase will focus on delivering hydrogen to onsite locations where it can be compressed and stored. In coming years, the PVTA board is also looking for opportunities to develop (preventative) maintenance facilities in Keyser and Romney, focusing on the basics such as tire rotations and belt checks.
PVTA communications director Suzanne Park Lewis said perhaps even more exciting is that West Virginia is “being looked at as leadership.”
“It is going to literally pave the way for public transit everywhere,” she said.
