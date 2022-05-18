Eglinger sets sights on preserving ‘rural by choice’ lifestyle here
Brian Eglinger said he plans to continue his no-frills approach to his role as county commissioner after racing past Cameron Bailey in the primary election last Tuesday.
Incumbent Eglinger overtook Bailey on Election Day, reestablishing his position as 1 of 3 commissioners for Hampshire County. Leading up to voting time, the Augusta farmer said he was focused on the current commission’s goals, which was the backbone of his campaign.
“I chose to concentrate on how much the current commission has been able to accomplish and how boldly we move forward to fix and accomplish things in the county,” he said, “but at the same time stay fiscally responsible, realistic and reasonable.”
It’s not the most glamorous approach, but the election results Tuesday night showed that the majority of voters supported his straightforward, realistic attitude about his re-elected role.
Eglinger, who is currently the president of the County Commission, has his eye on a few things leading up until the start of his next term: tourism, infrastructure improvements, expanding the availability of countywide ambulance service and the preservation of the “rural by choice” lifestyle of Hampshire Countians.
“Moving forward, I plan to keep my simple, straightforward, get-it-done approach that has worked for me as county commissioner,” he explained.
This race wasn’t without its lessons for the no-nonsense commissioner, who has described himself in the past as not your “typical politician.” He admitted that the pomp-and-politics of working the campaign trail doesn’t come naturally to him, but he’s not shying away from the challenge, and he’s looking to improve in that area.
“I’ve learned through this campaign that (Hampshire County) would like to see more of the social, talkative and maybe not-all-business Brian,” he admitted. “I plan to work on that this time.”
He pointed out that stopping by and checking in with other organizations in Hampshire County is a good way to achieve that goal, adding, “I won’t go overboard.”
He said Tuesday’s results, even though he only topped Bailey by 258 votes, felt like a “big win.” Because of the small voter turnout in this May primary, he said, the win was definitely substantial. He thanked the “silent majority” that voted for him, and added that he aims to continue being “your common Hampshire County guy,” working toward improvements wherever possible.
