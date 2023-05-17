The “green reaper” traversed through the gym, dressed in black and carrying a plastic scythe, and visited students randomly with “unexpected” life events; each card contained things such as a flat tire and other costly occurrences.
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Romney Middle School brought another year of a “Get A Life” interactive program that encouraged eighth graders to think about the realities of personal finance through an engaging budget simulation– all while escaping the worries of the “green reaper.”
“You kind of see a light bulb go off in their heads,” RMS counselor Tyra Voit said of the program RMS began promoting in the 2015-16 season.
Get a Life is a program by the Office of West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore. At its core, it promotes economic literacy by walking students through realistic family-budget scenarios.
Financial Education Specialist Katie Holmes explained and began the program by starting kids with a red sheet symbolizing jobs such as food serving, retail work and other minimum wage positions. The randomized red sheets contained information such as the student’s yearly salary, monthly take-home pay, number of family members, whether or not they were the sole providers of the family and a checklist of must-haves. The “must-haves” included getting a house, vehicle, furnishings, insurance, utilities, a doctor visit and a grocery trip – all stationed separately throughout the RMS gym. Students had calculators as they walked around each station, deducting each expense while attempting to stay within their given budget.
“I got the smallest house already,” one student said in her group of friends searching for a “cute cottage” in the home station but realizing they could not afford it. Another friend responded, “Peace out; I’m going to get another house when I get more rich.”
Several male students substituted their flashier cars at the car station for something more sensible. The reasoning?
“I need a bigger car. I have three kids,” one student blurted out.
The “green reaper” traversed through the gym, dressed in black and carrying a plastic scythe, and visited students randomly with “unexpected” life events; each card contained things such as a flat tire and other costly occurrences.
Destinee, who looked at her friend Brooklyn’s sheet, said, “Yeah, dummy, mine was zero,” regarding the considerable cost that Brooklyn had to pay out-of-pocket from the unexpected $1600 broken arm doctor visit because she had not budgeted for health insurance.
“If you receive a card, you have to accept it. You can’t run away from your problems, just like in real life. You’ve got to take care of it,” Holmes told the students.
“This is hard,” Sarah said, laughing, but stressed about her situation of getting “the cheapest” everything yet not having money left over.
Once the students had filled out their sheets, they approached Holmes. They then turned their sheets to the “green” side, containing the same family situation but carrying higher paying job titles that often require some type of skill or higher education, like an accountant or welder.
Allison, the sole provider of three children, sighed in relief at her more manageable budget.
“I can actually get stuff,” she said.
One student still got the cheapest of everything but budgeted for a Tesla – the car she wanted originally but could not initially afford.
“It’s easier to survive,” Kade said, analyzing his experience and comparing his post-college job pay with the initial minimum wage pay.
Holmes noted that RMS students did a lot better than other schools throughout the state.
She stressed the importance of getting kids to think early about post-gradation paths, “especially in our rural area where we have generational minimum wage income.”
“We need to do more to ensure our children are ready to handle the financial challenges they will face later in life. Giving this experience early on will help plant the seed for them to be more successful as adults,” Treasurer Moore said in a press release.
For schools interested in scheduling an event, contact the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office of Financial Education Programs at 304-558-5000 or email wvtreasury@wvsto.com.
