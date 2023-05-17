0517 Get a Life 1 .JPG

Students came back to substitute their flashy cars for something more sensible when they realized they could not afford it due to kids, car insurance and overall limited financial constraints.

SUNRISE SUMMIT — Romney Middle School brought another year of a “Get A Life” interactive program that encouraged eighth graders to think about the realities of personal finance through an engaging budget simulation– all while escaping the worries of the “green reaper.”

“You kind of see a light bulb go off in their heads,” RMS counselor Tyra Voit said of the program RMS began promoting in the 2015-16 season.

Destinee advises her friend Brooklyn to get health insurance to afford her “unexpected” doctor visit.
The “green reaper” traversed through the gym, dressed in black and carrying a plastic scythe, and visited students randomly with “unexpected” life events; each card contained things such as a flat tire and other costly occurrences.
Students visited different stations, deducting each expense while attempting to stay within their given budget.

