Cases range from drugs to illegally wearing body armor
ROMNEY — The 37 indictments handed up by the Hampshire County grand jury cover charges from murder to child neglect to drugs to sex-offender registry avoidance.
“It is what it is,” Prosecutor Rebecca Miller says of her 4th grand jury. She says she’s following through on a campaign promise to clear the backlog of cases in the county.
“Whatever cases are able to move forward” made the list, she said.
Separate articles are elsewhere in the Review on a 1st-degree murder charge against Staci Matheney, negligent homicide against Brittany Sears, distribution of obscene matter to minors by former teacher Melissa Didiana and Edward Fairman’s role in an attempted kidnaping that went awry last year.
Here are the other charges:
Drugs
Jelani David Jordan, 42, and Robert James Sparks, 39, each charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines and conspiracy to do so. Charging documents say they had the drug on Dec. 26.
Travis Cody Chapman, 30, possession of fentanyl in jail. Charging documents say the controlled substance was found on him while he was an inmate at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on Oct. 3.
Donald Dewayne Corbin, 35, possession of fentanyl in jail. Charging documents say the controlled substance was found on him while he was an inmate at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on Oct. 3.
Glenn Alan Robey, 57, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines. Charging documents say he was caught with the drug last July 3.
Eric William Miller, 41, possession with intent to deliver meth, fentanyl and (misdemeanor) marijuana. Charging documents say last Oct. 17 Miller was caught with all 3 drugs.
Timothy Michael Corbin II, 45; Laranda Lea Corbin, 41; Tyler Anthony Corbin, 22; and Kentrel Anthony Rollins, 29, each with a count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy. Charging documents say the foursome were caught with the drug last Aug. 25.
Katelyn Dawn Cox, 22, and Joseph Allen Clower, 28, each charged with delivery of tetrahydrocannabinol and conspiracy. Charging documents say that between March 5 and 8 of 2021, the pair sold the drug to another man.
Jerome Brice Abbott, 50, and Earl Leon Tomblin, 64, each charged with possession with intent to deliver meth and conspiracy. Charging documents say the pair had the drug between Oct. 21 and 23.
Abuse and neglect
Christopher D’Angelo Taylor, 44, 2 counts of abuse or neglect of an impaired adult. Charging documents say that on Feb. 9 Taylor hit a 20-year-old special-needs student in the ribs and the head, kicked him in the head and laid on top of him for about 8 minutes.
Justin Michael Brown, 33, gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury, wanton endangerment, 3rd-degree arson and misdemeanor domestic battery. Charging documents say that on Jan. 2 or 3 Brown pointed a 9mm pistol at a family member, slapped her in the face 4 times, punched her in the back of the head and set fire to her car while an 11-year-old child was nearby.
Megan Catherine Racey, 31, gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor counts of failure to maintain control, driving with license suspended and failure to immediately notify police of a crash. Charging documents say on Aug. 9 or 10 Racey was driving on Grassy Lick Road, even though her license was suspended, with a 5-year-old in her black Mazda 3 when she lost control and the car rolled over 3 times. Authorities say Racey did not seek any medical attention for the child.
Tonya Annette Barnes, 48, gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury and misdemeanor counts of a 2nd-offense DUI, driving while license is revoked for DUI and DUI with a minor in the vehicle. Charging documents say Barnes had a 4-year-old with her when she ran off the road and hit a tree the day after Christmas. She had both a previous DUI conviction, in 2015, and a driving-revoked for DUI conviction, in 2018, from Frederick County, Va.
John Amthor Hines, 60, 3 counts of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury and misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and obstructing an officer. Charging documents say that between Feb. 10 and 13 Hines had children ages 5, 10 and 12 in his home, which is described as having horrendous conditions and no running water. Authorities said he failed to obtain needed veterinary treatment for a goat and refused to comply with a deputy’s commands.
Property theft
James Wesley Willard IV, 33, grand larceny and 3 misdemeanor counts of following too closely, a 2nd offense of driving with license revoked and fleeing an officer. Charging documents say on Aug. 15, 2020,Willard stole a woman’s black Chevrolet Equinox and sped off when police tried to stop him. He had a misdemeanor conviction of driving with license revoked in 2019.
Dustin Kirk Johnson, 31, burglary, breaking and entering, attempted grand larceny and a misdemeanor destruction of property. Charging documents say that on Feb. 15 Kirk broke into the outbuildings of a property on Branch Mountain Road near Three Churches, damaging a garage door in the process and attempting to make off with a John Deere 5510 4-wheel-drive cab.
Tyler Jared Riggleman, 33, burglary, attempted breaking and entering, grand larceny and misdemeanor destruction of property. Charging documents say that between May 10-21 Riggleman broke into a property on Ford Hill Road near Kirby and took a hot water heater, various electronic components and camper equipment with a total value of $4,766. In the process, authorities say, he broke a camper window, door handle and door latch, a speaker and Craftsman toolbox.
Sex registry
Thomas McArthur Deal, 78, 2 counts of failure to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say he failed to notify State Police within the allotted 10-day timeframe that he had a new cellphone and a new email address on March 7, 2021.
Jordan Michael Bing Fuqua, 30, 1 count of failure to register as a sex offender. Charging documents say he didn’t register a new address or phone number with the State Police on Jan. 29.
Frank William Rose, 33, 2 counts of failure to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say that on March 8 or 9, State Police discovered Rose had lost his job and created a Facebook account without notifying them of either.
Lewis Glenn Hite Jr., 2 counts of failure to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say in late February State Police learned Hite had been released from parole and he had moved without notifying them of either change.
Sherman Lee Larrimore II, 40, 3 counts of a 3rd failure to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say State Police learned in late October that Larrimore had lost his job at Pilgrim’s Pride, gotten a new phone number and email address without notifying them. Larrimore had previous sex offender registry violations in Ohio in 2009 and 2014. A companion indictment lists the same 3 offenses with a date in late February.
Robert Allen Milburn, 47, failure to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say State Police learned on March 2 that Milburn had not notified them he changed his phone number.
Others
Ralph Edward Bandy II, 40, soliciting a minor with a computer and distribution of obscene matter to a minor. Charging documents say Bandy made contact with a 14-year-old last October via computer, offering $80 for oral sex and sending a picture of his privates.
Billy Joe Bookwalter, 51, fleeing an officer with reckless indifference, threats of terrorist acts, committing a violent crime while wearing body armor and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. Charging documents say that last June 27, Bookwalter took off when Romney Patrolman Timothy Harthun told him to stop. The charges say Bookwalter was wearing body armor and threatened Harthun.
Keith Wayne Jones, Jr., 56, a 3rd offense of driving with license revoked and a misdemeanor possession of a firearm when prohibited. Charging documents say he had a loaded .221r revolver when he was stopped on March 1, having previous driving-revoked convictions in Jefferson County in 2018 and Berkeley County in 2021.
Robert John Hood Sr., 51, DUI 3rd offense and a misdemeanor of driving while license is revoked for DUI. Charging documents say was driving impaired without a license on Oct. 27 after previous DUI convictions here in 2017 and in Winchester in April 2021.
