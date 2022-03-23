WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said what is happening in Ukraine is an atrocity and Vladimir Putin needs to be held accountable for what has happened.
“What’s going on in Ukraine is an immoral and unjust war being perpetrated by Vladimir Putin who is a war criminal and should be tried as such,” said Capito on MetroNews “Talkline” a day after returning from a visit to Poland and Germany.
In Poland, Capito got the chance to see 1st-hand the impact of the war where millions of Ukrainian refuges have arrived after fleeing their homes with nothing more than the clothes they could pack into a suitcase. She spoke with several of the Ukrainian refugees who remain terrified and worried if they’ll ever be able to return to their homeland.
“He’s killing children. He’s taking people to filtration centers in Russia,” she explained.
During the trip, Capito and the Congressional Delegation visited with U.S. Military officials on the ground who are providing 1 of the lines of defense to NATO allies in the region. She spoke with members of the 82nd Airborne who were dispatched to the region on 24 hours notice and remain on high alert.
Ukrainians continue to battle for their homeland in anyway they can. Capito said their resolve is admirable, but ultimately without help they cannot win. Something the Senator believes is crucial.
“The question we came away was, are we arming them enough to stay in the fight or are we arming them enough to win. They have to win,” she explained.
Capito said this is an unprovoked battle against a tyrant for a free democracy and freedom must prevail. As the world’s most powerful defender of freedom, Capito said the U.S. had an obligation to do more. Already Congress has passed a $14 BILLION aid package. The Senator believes more should be done. She said there is a line the United States won’t cross, and clearly that is putting troops in Ukraine to fight. But she can see the Ukrainians need more support from the United States to wage the fight and win.
“At the end of the day, Russia is bigger, badder, and has more people and is ruthless. To keep fighting against that will be very, very difficult. That’s why I think the urgency of time and the lethality of weapons to the Ukrainian people becomes very important,” she said.
