SUNRISE SUMMIT — If you’ve always dreamed of being a teacher, Hampshire High School wants you to consider saving your time and money and jump into the “Grow Your Own” teacher pathway this upcoming year.

The statewide initiative aims to combat the teacher shortage in West Virginia; the West Virginia Department of Education has signed on to pay for students’ credits who are on track to the education career path. Hampshire is one of a handful of counties here piloting the program, and HHS has teamed up with Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Moorefield to provide credits for interested students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.