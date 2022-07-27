SUNRISE SUMMIT — If you’ve always dreamed of being a teacher, Hampshire High School wants you to consider saving your time and money and jump into the “Grow Your Own” teacher pathway this upcoming year.
The statewide initiative aims to combat the teacher shortage in West Virginia; the West Virginia Department of Education has signed on to pay for students’ credits who are on track to the education career path. Hampshire is one of a handful of counties here piloting the program, and HHS has teamed up with Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Moorefield to provide credits for interested students.
HHS principal Adam Feazell explained how the program will look here, with Eastern providing the 1st classes in the pathway, as well as core classes.
As juniors in high school, students will take 1 on-campus class and 1 online course, both the spring and fall semester, essentially completing their 1st year of college while they’re in high school.
They’ll start college as a sophomore, putting them ahead in the accelerated pathway.
Instead of a typical student-teaching experience, students will finish up their college experience working full-time as a teacher in Hampshire County.
The best part? All of the dual credit courses are paid for by the state.
“They’ll come back here, and the county agrees to employ them,” Feazell said. “It’s not like normal student-teaching…it gets them into classrooms early, and it’s an opportunity for them to learn prior to getting into school.”
Feazell said he’s trying to gauge student interest right now, so at 6 p.m. Thursday evening, there will be an informational meeting about the pathway in the HHS auditorium. State Superintendent Clayton Burch will be there, along with Carla Warren, the state’s director of education development and support services.
“Any student that might be interested should come,” Feazell urged. “You’re not signing up for anything, you’re just seeing what your options are.”
He said he’s hopeful that at least a handful of current HHS juniors will consider the pathway, and that next school year should be even more fruitful for students passionate about entering the education field.
“This is one of the ways the state came up with to help with the teacher shortage,” Feazell explained. “I’m planning on having even more (interested students) next year…the more the students want to take, the more free classes they get.”
