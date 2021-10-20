ROMNEY — A year-old agreement to take a lump sum for rent on the cell tower atop Town Hill is turning out even better than originally negotiated.
At Monday’s monthly meeting the Town Council approved a pair of amendments to the plan that will not bring it $250,000 for a 50-year lease of the property to American Tower.
American Tower approached the town in the spring of 2020 to change its $1,100-a-month lease on the property. It built the tower there in 2009.
American has the right to terminate the deal at any time for any reason, Mayor Beverly Keadle told the Town Council in July 2020.
“In 43 years will that tower even be operational?” she asked. “Look at the rapid way we’ve change the way we communicate in the last 10 years.”
The town agreed to a $225,000 payment for American Tower’s use of the site in perpetuity, but the deal was never finalized.
This Monday, town attorney Logan Mantz told the Council the original plan had some issues that ran counter to state law.
By restructuring the deal to a fixed term (50 years) and renegotiating the rate, the town will get more money up front and still retain the property afterward.
The Council approved the changes 5-0. Councilman Duncan Hott was absent.
In other business:
• Councilman Gary Smith resigned as of the meeting’s conclusion. He is moving to Clarksburg to become pastor of the Church of the Nazarene there.
• The Council authorized Mantz to oversee the bid process for the automated water meters it wants to install rather than have Thrasher Engineering head the process.
• A pair of resolutions will start the process of replacing 3 pumps the town uses to pull water from the South Branch. One of the 3 pumps failed this summer and all 3 are the same age.
The town will apply for a $100,000 grant to replace the trio.
• An ordinance bringing the town in compliance with new state law will allow licensed and inspected ATVs and UTVs on Romney’s streets.
• Jeff Wolford Jr. was hired as a maintenance technician. He previously worked for the city of Winchester. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.