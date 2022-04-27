3 other camps plan to open here this summe
Peterkin, the Episcopal Church’s camp and conference center on River Road, said last week that it is canceling its summer sessions because it can’t find the staff to operate.
“While we are saddened by the need to make this decision, we are hopeful and committed to serving the spiritual needs of our youth,” Peterkin’s board of directors said in an open letter.
Across the county, the cluster of 3 camps in High View — Rim Rock, Tall Timbers and Timber Ridge Bible — are all forging ahead with their summer plans.
Tall Timbers’ director Glen Smith said his camp develops a lot of its staff from former campers. Local hires and some international workers through the J-1 visa program round out the crew.
“On the whole our staffing hasn’t been a tremendous burden,” Smith said. “We have a large number that will return.”
Peterkin cited 3 specific staffing problems with its decision to not open. Months of searching hadn’t produced either a state-licensed operator for the water system or one for the swimming pool.
“Lastly, we simply do not have enough staff or volunteers for housekeeping, maintenance, and kitchen staff to run the camp,” the board said.
Peterkin made the call now so that would-be counselors could find other summer employment.
The Peterkin board also noted that registration for summer sessions was off from previous years. Tall Timbers, on the other hand, is seeing an uptick.
“We’ll operate full bore barring any Covid restrictions,” Smith said.
Tall Timbers brings in boys and girls age 7 to 15 for a traditional summer camp. Camps are scheduled from June 26 to Aug. 13.
Across the Cacapon River, Rim Rock is a camp for girls entering 2nd through 10th grades. Its sessions begin June 19 and run through mid-August. Girls can stay for up to 4 weeks.
Timber Ridge will host kids through the summer, beginning June 13, but also has adult retreats in September. Timber Ridge is operated by Grace Baptist Church of Woodstock, Va. The church bought the assets of the original Timber Ridge Camp out of foreclosure in 2019.
A 4th camp that operated in the area, Shady Cove, ceased operations in 2018.
