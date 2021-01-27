That group is the Medical Reserve Corps, and it’s made up of community members who want to dedicate their time to helping Hampshire County during a time of need.
A pandemic, for instance.
“They’re usually called to action when there’s a public health threat,” explained Stephanie Shoemaker, health department director. “They’ve played a big role at this point in time.”
The MRC is a national network of volunteer units that work together locally to provide support to health systems. In Hampshire County, Shoemaker said, the local unit is made up mostly of retired folks who want to give back to the community.
“(Their background) doesn’t have to be medical, but there’s always a preference for that,” Shoemaker explained. “We train them, and prior to Covid we were having regular meetings 2 or 3 times a year, preparing for whatever health issue they could help out with.”
A pandemic certainly qualifies as a “health issue,” and volunteers like Dean Hagerty and R.J. Swartwood have been contributing their skills and different backgrounds to help get Covid testing and vaccines done, as well as providing support through the emergency management system.
Hagerty, who moved to Hampshire County in 2013, has taken time in his retirement to be a part of HEART, the Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team. It’s that background he brings to the table in the MRC.
“I show up and I say, ‘how can I help, what training can I go through,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of skillsets in my career that could be of use to the MRC.”
Through volunteering, Hagerty said he has been able to update his CPR certification as well as add Stop the Bleed training. It’s a good way to give back and get involved, he said.
“I look at it as a way to contribute to the community, and the MRC tasks tie in with my other volunteer efforts associated with Emergency Management and HEART, and that’s why I joined,” he explained. “That’s why I personally find it fulfilling.”
Hagerty, along with Swartwood, has volunteered to help with drive-through testing, directing traffic at the testing and the vaccine distribution sites and more. Swartwood knew about the MRC from when she worked at Hampshire Memorial Hospital and was involved in the Emergency Planning meetings, though she said many folks, even those who work in the health system, are unaware that the MRC even exists in Hampshire County.
“The big component is that when something like this happens, the hospital systems are going to be stressed. From an intimate level, I know now how important volunteers are,” she said. “I’ve participated since August with Covid testing sites. There’s probably only about 3 I missed.”
Swartwood’s background is in security, and while her experience isn’t clinical, she has the opportunity to bring the community together and help with clerical and logistical tasks.
“They need lay-people,” she explained. “I’m not clinical; I make folks feel comfortable. I’d call myself a ‘community liaison.’”
Swartwood encouraged folks to consider volunteering their time and talents, because community is of the utmost importance, especially during a health crisis like Covid.
“You never know when something’s going to hit. As a citizen, you should care about what’s going on in your community,” she pointed out. “Why wouldn’t you care to help when there’s a community need?”
For more information about the MRC in Hampshire County and information on how to join, click the “Preparedness” tab (under “Services”) on the Hampshire County Health Department website, http://www.hampshirecountyhealthdepartment.com/.
