CAPON BRIDGE — Plans for a new festival are under way in Capon Bridge as residents here look forward to the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, hopefully by summer’s end.
The 2021 Cacapon Riverfest—an annual festival centered on the river—has been scheduled for Aug. 21 in Capon Bridge, with activities divided between the River House and the Capon Bridge Public Library.
Riverfest Food Director Lyz Frey describes it as “a plan of hope, for our community and the world and a way to come back together and break out of our isolation.”
“We all look forward to the festival becoming a new tradition,” says Riverfest Director Brandy Dorsch. “We are excited by how much support and enthusiasm we are receiving already—not only from the Capon Bridge community, but also from our neighbors in surrounding areas.”
Much of the activity will take place outdoors. Plans include river floats and tubing, paddle races and bucket filling and rock skipping contests.
There will be an artisan’s fair at the Capon Bridge Public Library and live music on 2 stages, 1 at the River House and the other at the library.
Even an outdoor event with limited attendance will require some easing of Covid-19 restrictions, but the organizers are hopeful that the situation will improve enough over the next 7 months to allow the event to take place.
If not, Riverfest financial director Tim Reese said last week, “all bets are off.” He also pointed out Covid restrictions are not the only thing that could put a damper on outdoor festivities, adding: “Pray for a sunny day.”
Funding for the festival will come from Keep the Cacapon Clean and its sponsors—Friends of the Cacapon River, the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust, the Cacapon Institute and the Potomac Riverkeeper. The organizers will also seek grant funding from the West Virginia Conservation Agency Stream Partners Program, West Virginia Rivers, the state Department of Arts, Culture and History and West Virginia Fairs & Festivals.
The organizers also plan to sign up individual and business sponsors for the different activities. Reese said he is still working on the sponsorship packages they will offer.
Attendance will be restricted, given the small size of the event’s 2 venues, the River House and the public library. The organizing committee is discussing making the Riverfest a ticketed event to keep attendance down to a manageable level, says Reese.
They may limit the event to 500 tickets.
The day will kick off about 10 a.m. with a river parade. Dorsch said they hope that festival guests will design their own river floats and join in the fun.
The parade will float half a mile down the Cacapon, starting at the public boat launch site under construction about a quarter mile down Christian Church Road. It will end at the River House.
Live music will play all day at both the public library and the River House, and the committee is planning environmental presentations as well, along with art activities for children.
Festival guests can expect a full day of festivities — 12 hours — winding up at 10 p.m.
Half a dozen food trucks will offer food and drink (for both children and adults) throughout the afternoon, and there may be food in the morning too, if a couple of breakfast trucks can be found.
A former organizer of the Arlington, Va., Columbia Pike Food Truck Party, Frey hopes to “expand our horizons” with festival trucks offering foods not found locally, while avoiding competition with local businesses.
There will be no pizza or Mexican food trucks, given the proximity of Anthony’s and El Puente, and the plan is to work with Greg’s Restaurant, too — for example, seeing if he will offer a special for the day, Frey said.
The Riverfest is a project of the Keep the Cacapon Clean Initiative, a group of concerned citizens that formed during the public uproar over the Capon Bridge sewer plant’s pollution of the river.
Now that the pollution has been addressed and a sewer plant upgrade is underway, Keep the Cacapon Clean is switching its emphasis to offering educational and social events centered on the river, including monthly river clean-ups.
The Riverfest organizing committee has created a “Cacapon Riverfest 2021'' Facebook page to disseminate information on festival plans as they develop. There will eventually be a web site as well, at cacaponriverfest.com.
Frey describes the Riverfest plans as “an exercise in hope and joy,” to which Dorsch adds her hope that Hampshire County will find the festival’s celebration of the natural beauty of the Cacapon River “an amazing way to round off the summer with friends.”
