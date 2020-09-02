1MORGANTOWN — Seventeen West Virginia University students have been placed on probation for conduct violations related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Office of Student Conduct made the decision following hearings for the students, the university said Wednesday in a statement.
An additional 15 students will undergo similar hearings and could face probation if found responsible, while another student with a history of repeated COVID-19 related violations could be suspended or expelled if found responsible, the statement said.
Classes on the Morgantown campus began last week. Students began moving in earlier this month for the start of the fall semester. The university began identifying potential students involved in off-campus parties as part of an investigation into violations of health and safety policies.
“I want to thank the majority of our students who are doing the right things,’’ Dean of Students Corey Farris said.
Supreme Court to
resume in-person
arguments Sept. 1
CHARLESTON—The West Virginia Supreme Court plans to resume in-person oral arguments with new protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Justices will begin hearing arguments again when its fall term begins on Sept. 1, the court said in a statement.
Each case will be scheduled for a specific time and will have an allotted number of minutes, the statement said. Attorneys should arrive at the Supreme Court Courtroom no sooner than 10 minutes before their arguments are scheduled.
Previously, attorneys were told to report to the courtroom at 10 a.m. and wait for their cases to come up.
“The health of attorneys, their clients, the public and our staff is our top priority,’’ said Chief Justice Tim Armstead. “Although we successfully held virtual arguments last spring, we believe the new protocols, including social distancing and other precautions, will allow us to safely return to in-person hearings.’’
All arguments will be webcast live and recorded.
Notices sent to
families of babies born exposed to drugs
CHARLESTON — More than 3,800 notices have been sent to the West Virginia families of babies born exposed to drugs as part of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case.
The names were sought by a group of attorneys in order to send their families a notice of pending litigation and that they may be eligible to seek compensation, The Herald-Dispatch reported.
A Kanawha County judge signed an order allowing the state Department of Health and Human Resources to release the addresses where the children are believed to be living, and the notice was sent out last week.
The deadline for individuals and entities to file a claim against Purdue Pharma in the federal bankruptcy case was July 30, according to Charleston attorney Booth Goodwin. Attorneys were concerned that many did not know they qualify for compensation because the bankruptcy court was not allowed access to their information. That included families with babies that were born diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome, Goodwin said.
Two attorneys were appointed by the court on the children’s behalf to receive the addresses from a registry that identifies babies born with the syndrome.
