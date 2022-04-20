ROMNEY — Demolition is on the books for the site of the old WVSDB Administration Building within the next 4 months, the state Department of Education said.
The Feb. 26 fire that ripped through the pre-Civil War building left nothing but a charred brick shell, and now, almost 2 months later, there’s a tentative timeline for the demolition of the historic building’s remains.
Stephanie Abraham, attorney for the state school board, told WV MetroNews that tearing the Romney structure down is the likely outcome here. The demolition bids closed earlier this month on April 7, and Abraham said the state received 4 bids from 4 different vendors.
“Our award memo from our finance department went out to state purchasing last week,” she explained. “They have to go through a review process and determine the lowest qualified bidder, at which point it will also be approved by the Attorney General’s Office.”
When the contract is awarded, the winning vendor can begin the demolition process, and Abraham commented that the process should be completed on the Romney site within the next “3 to 3-and-a-half months.”
Local historian Dan Oates has been working alongside the state to preserve some of the artifacts, documents and photos that were saved from the rubble, taking all of the contents into consideration for insurance purposes.
In Hampshire County, one of the big topics has been the old building’s bricks, and how community members can get their hands on them. Superintendent Clayton Burch explained that at the state level, officials are working to save the historic bricks and to maybe memorialize the building and the fire with a designated spot on the WVSDB campus.
“We do want to dedicate some time and energy to a memorial,” he said. “We want to make sure that we are able to save many of the bricks from that facility.”
Since the fire, there have been several safety improvements put in place around campus, including roof and door replacements, as well as the installation of new fire alarms in the buildings.
Immediately following the Feb. 26 fire, a 6-day investigation was conducted, which resulted in an “undetermined” cause for the blaze. Since then, the charred hull has been fenced off on the property, awaiting the start of the demolition process.
