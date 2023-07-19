Capon Bridge swearing in

Councilwoman Michelle Warnick (L) swears in Capon Bridge Mayor Laura Turner, who ran unopposed in last month’s municipal election.

 Sydney Maurer Review Correspondent

CAPON BRIDGE — The late Donald W. “Bobby” Largent, who served as Capon Bridge’s mayor from 2005 until his death in 2011, was honored for his contributions to the town at last week’s Capon Bridge Town Council meeting. 

The meeting began with the administration of the oath of office to winners of last month’s municipal election. The mayor and all 4 members of the town council running for re-election had won their races, so there was no change in the composition of the council. 

