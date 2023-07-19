CAPON BRIDGE — The late Donald W. “Bobby” Largent, who served as Capon Bridge’s mayor from 2005 until his death in 2011, was honored for his contributions to the town at last week’s Capon Bridge Town Council meeting.
The meeting began with the administration of the oath of office to winners of last month’s municipal election. The mayor and all 4 members of the town council running for re-election had won their races, so there was no change in the composition of the council.
However, no candidates had filed to run for town recorder, so Capon Bridge is again looking for a town resident willing to serve.
Councilwoman Michelle Warnick began by swearing in Mayor Laura Turner, who then administered the oath of office to town council members Dorinda Strother, Michelle Warnick, David McMaster and Rob Toothman.
“You’re stuck with us until June 30, 2027,” Mayor Turner announced. This is true of all the successful candidates except Strother, who had run to fill a partial term and will be up for re-election next year, along with Chris Turner, the only member of the council not on this year’s ballot.
Mayor Turner began the meeting by presenting the resolution honoring Largent, who, in addition to the years spent as mayor, had served on the town council and as a lifetime member of the volunteer fire department and the rescue squad.
The mayor credited Largent with being instrumental in helping the town acquire the town hall building. She pointed out the town has just paid off the mortgage on the building, thanks to the income from the municipal sales tax adopted 3 years ago.
Former mayor Steve Sirbaugh described other things Largent had done for the town, including negotiating buying the town hall building at cost from Steve Slonaker and then persuading others to work on it for free.
Largent’s daughter Cindy Ludwick, who was present at the meeting, commented that “the first thing he would say is that he didn’t do it by himself,” adding, “he loved Capon Bridge.”
Much of the meeting was taken up with issues at the new sewer plant, where the heat is causing problems.
Councilman Chris Turner, who serves as water and sewer superintendent, reported the system is tripping out, with pumps that worked perfectly in cooler weather shutting off when it gets hot.
The pumps are under a one-year warranty, and the company that supplied them was reported to be working on a solution.
Water use at the new plant is also an issue, given the limits set by the state Division of Natural Resources, which controls the spring that supplies the town. Councilman Turner has cut back as far as he could, reducing water use to 190,000 gallons from 320,000 gallons a month.
In other business, Mayor Laura Turner announced the town planning commission will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 9 to set priorities to be included in the town’s comprehensive plan. She encouraged citizens to attend and give input.
Councilman Chris Turner reported trimming 8-10 trailer loads of branches off the trees lining the town park fence along Cold Stream Road. It was suggested trimming may be all that is needed, instead of cutting the trees down as suggested last month.
The town is still waiting for Liller Paving to pave Birch Street, with Mayor Laura Turner hoping it will happen soon, but saying “maybe by September.”
Mayor Turner announced that the town’s Citizen of the Year award would be given out at the Founder’s Day Festival at the end of September.
Dorinda Strother was appointed Capon Bridge representative to the Hampshire County Development Authority, and Mayor Turner will represent the town at district meetings on the opioid settlement.
The children’s bike race sponsored by Light Up Capon Bridge was judged a success, and Councilwoman Michelle Warnick announced Light Up Capon Bridge’s next movie night would be Aug. 11.
