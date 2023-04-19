CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Division of Highways is now in advanced design stages for the development of Corridor H, Parsons to Davis.
“Our efforts on Corridor H remain result-oriented,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., secretary of transportation. “We are working with our federal partners and local communities at every level to ensure that we construct a safe, efficient, modern highway that protects the valuable resources and beauty of our great state.”
Gov. Jim Justice brought the completion of the highway – which consists of a series of projects through rugged terrain to connect the Mountain State to economic opportunity – to the forefront. It’s about a $1 billion project, including Roads to Prosperity, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other federal and state funding and g rants.
The nine-mile, four-lade corridor will connect just east of Parsons, crossing over Backbone Mountain, to connect with the existing portion of Corridor H at Davis. The latest design from DOH includes a relocation of WV 32 to serve as a truck bypass route for the town of Thomas.
The four-lane highway will pass under WV 32 with an overpass bridge. The interchange was moved to the east to include a service road, preserving the natural flow to the towns of Davis and Thomas. This also aims to reduce the footprint for sound and viewshed in the area.
With this design, Tucker County High School will also have direct access to the highway with an interchange that allows for no left turns onto the corridor for buses or students entering or exiting the school, hopefully reducing traffic backups and accidents.
A 1,000-foot long steel arch bridge with a center span of 700 feet is also being designed to span the North Fork of the Blackwater River. A planned overlook – complete with informational signs on the history of the area – will be on the southeast end of the bridge looking toward Douglas Falls.
Construction of this section of highway is anticipated to begin in 2024, with completion slated for 2030.
Every opportunity will be explored to accelerate that schedule, Wriston said.
“We’re going to build that road,” he added. “And we’re going to build it right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.