h

Corridor H

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Division of Highways is now in advanced design stages for the development of Corridor H, Parsons to Davis. 

“Our efforts on Corridor H remain result-oriented,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., secretary of transportation. “We are working with our federal partners and local communities at every level to ensure that we construct a safe, efficient, modern highway that protects the valuable resources and beauty of our great state.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.